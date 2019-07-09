Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston Pull a Fast One on ‘Breaking Bad’ Fans, Reunite for Liquor Brand

That much-anticipated announcement from the two co-stars has nothing to do with the "Breaking Bad" movie.

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston have pulled a fast one on “Breaking Bad” fans. The Emmy-winning co-stars of AMC’s acclaimed drama series have been teasing a reunion over the last several weeks, but that reunion is not the “Breaking Bad” sequel movie as many fans were hoping would be the case. The reunion doesn’t even have anything to do with “Breaking Bad” and instead is the launch of their new artisanal mezcal brand Dos Hombres. The co-stars shares the news in a social media post.

“Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York,” the post reads. “Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting ‘Breaking Bad’ and truly built a very special bond…This [mezcal is] it. We named it Dos Hombres — two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it.”

The “Breaking Bad” movie premiere rumors began buzzing June 25 after Cranston and Paul both posted the same photo of two donkeys on their social media pages. The image of the mules had many thinking about “drug mules,” which could only mean something “Breaking Bad”-related was on the way. The two continued to roll out photos teasing their mysterious collaboration. One image of the two actors was dropped a few days before the July 4 holiday with a caption that read “even sooner,” which had some thinking either a trailer for the movie or the movie itself would drop over the holiday weekend. Alas, fans will have to continue waiting for the “Breaking Bad” movie.

The top-secret movie remains one of the most mysterious projects in Hollywood. The “Breaking Bad” film is so secretive that nothing about the movie has been confirmed, even if it’s widely believed to be a sequel movie following Paul’s character Jesse Pinkman after the events of the series finale. Jesse was last seen escaping from a kidnapping and driving off to an unknown destination. Series creator Vince Gilligan is the driving force behind the film, but he too has revealed nothing about the cast or story.

Paul has remained tight-lipped about the project. Speaking at Variety’s Coffee Talk event in March, the actor said he “hadn’t heard anything” about a “Breaking Bad” movie but teased that he’d “love to be a part of it.” Production on the film reportedly took place in Albuquerque, New Mexico from last November to February, so by then Paul would have already wrapped filming. “If it were to happen, yes, I would love to do it,” Paul added, refusing to confirm anything about whether such a film even exists.

AMC, the network that aired “Breaking Bad” and continues to air its spinoff series “Better Call Saul,” is reportedly going to broadcast the movie after its Netflix streaming debut. For now, watch Cranston and Paul’s reunion below.

