Amazon’s ‘The Expanse’ Announces Premiere Date, Plus First-Look Footage

Canceled after three seasons on Syfy, the series will return for its fourth season on Amazon Prime Video.

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of “The Expanse,” which, after spending its first three seasons on Syfy, is getting a new lease on life courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. And those faithful fans are experiencing an embarrassment of riches today, courtesy of the San Diego Comic-Con panel for the series, which offered up tons of new footage, photos, and most importantly, a premiere date for the show’s fourth season.

Cancelled by Syfy in May 2018 and picked up two weeks later by Amazon, this is the second SDCC panel for the series since any new episodes have aired, and fans will have to continue being patient for at least a little while longer. The adaptation of James S. A. Corey’s series of novels isn’t premiering for several months. Specifically, Friday, Dec. 13.

But Amazon isn’t the only new territory “The Expanse” is exploring in Season 4. A six-minute clip aired in a packed Indigo Ballroom featured the crew of the frigate Rocinante hard at work on a mission from the U.N. which sends them beyond the Ring Gate to explore new worlds.

According to a press release from Amazon: “Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt. Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilization. While Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonize Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don’t understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them.”

For those who find waiting five more months for more episodes of “The Expanse” excruciating, as well as those looking to get caught up on one of the most celebrated sci-fi shows TV has to offer, there’s comfort to be found on Amazon, where the first three seasons are available to stream. Or, for the more literary minded, Corey’s “Expanse” book series currently encompasses eight novels, more than enough light reading to pass the time.

