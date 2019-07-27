Amazon Releases First Look at ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season 2

No release date yet for the second season of the Amazon action series.

Time to call the grandkids and figure out how to use the streaming TV box, because “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” is back.

Amazon Prime Video released both artwork and a teaser trailer for the second season of seemingly every Millennial parent’s favorite show during the company’s Television Critics Association session

According to Amazon’s summation, the second season of “Jack Ryan” features the eponymous character, portrayed by John Krasinski (“A Quiet Place”), tracing a suspected shipment of illegal weapons to Venezuela and consequently heading to South America to investigate. As is his wont, once there, Ryan stumbles upon a far-reaching conspiracy and spurs the President of Venezuela to strike back against the agent. As the season progresses, Ryan and his colleagues around the globe – including the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela – engage in a furious race to to avoid disaster and stabilize a nation on the edge of ruin.

But Krasinski won’t toil alone in Season 2 of “Jack Ryan.” Actors taking the plunge alongside him include Wendell Pierce (“The Wire”), Noomi Rapace (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”), and Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”).

A Paramount Television and Skydance Television co-production, the series is executive produced by Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger, in addition to Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland. Andrew Bernstein, Vince Calandra, David Graziano, Tom Clancy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mace Neufeld, Lindsey Springer, Dennie Gordon, and Phil Abraham also serve as executive producers on the show’s second season.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video and does not currently boast a release date for the upcoming season.

Check out the trailer below, which packs more explosions, automatic weapons, brooding glances, sprinting, sighing, and sweat into a single minute than a middling “Mission Impossible” movie.

