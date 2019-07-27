Jill Soloway: ‘Transparent’ Musical Finale Searches for Joy Amidst Grief

Jeffrey Tambor will not appear in the two-hour finale, after sexual harassment accusations led to his removal from the series in 2017.

The Pfeffermans are back to take one last bow in the musical finale of Amazon Prime Video’s “Transparent.” Amazon announced during its session at the Television Critics Association Press Tour that the two-hour movie event will debut Sept. 27, in addition to releasing the official trailer, featuring the family’s colorful journey toward acceptance in the face of a shocking loss.

“What we went through over the past couple of years, we needed to find a new way to enter this story,” creator and showrunner Jill Soloway told the audience during the show’s TCA panel, neatly pivoting away from the catalyst of what the series “went through over the past couple years,” specifically, accusations of sexual harassment against Jeffrey Tambor, who starred in the first four seasons of “Transparent” as the titular trans parent, Maura.

“There were many pauses,” Soloway said, of the nearly two years that have passed since the previous season of the series. “We could have just said goodbye and backed away and waved and been grateful for the love and trans liberation. But as storytellers and artists, this was actually not just the finale but it was our chance to heal together.”

“We were just trying to find our way back to that belief that what we were doing mattered and was important,” they continued. “Making it into a musical, in some ways, just rescued it from being overly serious. We didn’t want to tell a story of Maura’s death that was complete mourning and a sad farewell. We had to come back to complete joy and the musical allowed us to do that.”

As accompaniment on that journey, Soloway turned to their sister Faith, who penned the music and lyrics for the trailer and has previously served as a writer and consulting producer on the series.

But actress Alexandra Billings had no qualms about tackling the “rupture” that happened in 2017, with Tambor’s subsequent removal from the series, head-on.

“Any kind of cracking that happened during this show, and there were many to go through, we did it together, because every human was there to help open a portal and be a beautiful example and to create more opportunities for other-ized people,” she said.

“We were able to sail through because of the human experience of the show,” Billings explained.

Beyond Tambor’s absence, the “musicale finale” features many returning cast members, including Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Alexandra Billings, Kathryn Hahn, Trace Lysette, and welcomes Shakina Nayfack to the fold.

The series is executive-produced by the Soloway siblings, Andrea Sperling, and Joe Lewis. The full trailer can be seen below.

