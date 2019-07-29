Ansel Elgort Says ‘Baby Driver 2’ Script Is Finished: ‘I Think It’s Going to Happen’

With $107 million at the box office, "Baby Driver" is Wright's biggest hit in the U.S.

The much-discussed “Baby Driver” sequel is inching closer. Ansel Elgort recently shared with MTV News (via CinemaBlend) that he’s received Wright’s script for the sequel to their 2017 summer smash hit. “Baby Driver” opened in June to critical acclaim and $226 million worldwide, making it Wright’s most financially successful film at the box office. “Baby Driver” scored $107 million domestically, another high for the beloved auteur in the U.S.

“He has shared it with me,” Elgort said of Wright’s script. “Yes, I think it’s going to happen. I think there will be a ‘Baby Driver 2’. It has a different title, actually. You’re gonna have to have to ask Edgar that, though.”

Wright has been vocal about wanting to do a “Baby Driver” follow-up. The director told Empire shortly after the release of “Baby Driver” that distributor Sony was eager for him to do a sequel. Wright has never directed a sequel in the traditional sense, but he admitted that doing another “Baby Driver” movie makes sense.

“It is one of the ones that I might do a sequel to because I think there is somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters, especially Baby,” Wright said. “[With] most sequels, you have to contrive something so they go back to square one, unless there’s somewhere deeper for them to go. I think with ‘Baby Driver’ there’s more that you can do in that realm, and I sort of have an idea that if you did another one you would subvert his involvement in the crime in a different way so he’s not kind of the apprentice anymore.”

While it appears the “Baby Driver 2” script is written, fans should not expect production to start anytime soon. Elgort is currently filming his leading role in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” and he’ll be hitting the festival circuit later this year with “The Goldfinch.” The John Crowley-directed adaptation of Donna Tartt’s novel has already been announced for the Toronto International Film Festival. Wright, meanwhile, is filming his psychological horror film “Last Night in Soho,” starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith. Focus Features is releasing “Soho” sometime in 2020 most likely.

Will the #BabyDriver sequel ever see the light of day? @AnselElgort confirmed that director @edgarwright has told him the title, and he’s seen a script: “I think it’s gonna happen” pic.twitter.com/FRxIom0LCg — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) July 25, 2019

