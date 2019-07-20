‘Archer’ Renewed for Season 11, Reveals Season 10 Ending at Comic-Con — Spoilers

The long-awaited fate of Sterling Archer was revealed to a packed Comic-Con audience Friday afternoon.

“Archer” is returning for Season 11. Executive producer Matt Thompson made the announcement at the end of the series’ 2019 Comic-Con panel, following a screening of the eighth episode as well as the final minutes from Episode 9 — this year’s season finale.

“We’re going back to spying, and starting in Season 11,” Thompson told the crowd after the clip ended.

Season 11 will debut in 2020, per an FX release.

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for the “Archer” Season 10 finale.]

The final five minutes of the finale showed Archer fighting with his nemesis, Barry, in space. But as the two fought, Archer’s spaceship exploded, and a montage of highlights from the series’ first seven seasons began. At the end, Archer woke up — back in the hospital where the story left him at the end of Season 7.

It’s revealed that Archer is still alive, and his mother, Mallory (voiced by Jessica Walter), had been sitting by his hospital bed for the past three years. No other characters’ fates were revealed, but Thompson confirmed the story will pick up from there.

“We are incredibly excited for our 11th season and look forward to Archer waking up from his coma and returning to a spy world that has continued without him for the past three years,” executive producer Casey Willis said in a statement.

For the past three seasons, “Archer” has told stories that take place in the lead character’s mind while he’s in a coma. “Dreamland” sent him into a ’40s noir, while Season 9 took him to “Danger Island” and this season sent him to space, via “Archer: 1999.” Future seasons will be set in the original timeline, but the time jump should set up a fresh batch of stories for the writers to explore.

The penultimate episode, “Cubert,” will air this Thursday, July 24 at 10 p.m. on FXX, but fans got a sneak peek before the Comic-Con panel began. The season finale will air the following Thursday, July 31.

Earlier in the panel, the cast was asked to speculate on what their characters had been up to while Archer was in a coma.

“I think Krieger created FaceApp,” Lucky Yates said. “He’s stealing all your identities, private photos, everything — you don’t know what he’s going to do with it.”

“Archer” airs new episodes Thursdays on FXX. Season 11 is set to premiere in 2020.

