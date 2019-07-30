‘Austin Powers’ Director Says Fourth Movie Would’ve Gone Deep on Verne Troyer’s Mini-Me

“We’ve been trying to think up an idea that could earn a fourth film for a long time," Jay Roach tells The Independent. "But it’s always up to Mike."

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me,” director Jay Roach sat down with The Independent for an interview reflecting on the unexpected success of the Mike Myers-led spy comedy franchise. Roach has been behind the camera for all three “Austin Powers” films and says he remains open to directing a fourth film. The last “Austin Powers” movie, “Goldmember,” opened in July 2002 and grossed just under $300 million worldwide.

“We’ve been trying to think up an idea that could earn a fourth film for a long time, but it’s always up to Mike,” Roach said. “He and I always thought there was more to do with Dr. Evil.”

The major obstacle facing a potential “Austin Powers 4” is the loss of supporting actor Verne Troyer. The performer became a face of the “Austin Powers” franchise as the character Mini-Me, debuting in “The Spy Who Shagged Me” (1999) and reprising the role in “Goldmember.” Roach says he doubts a fourth “Austin Powers” could be made following Troyer’s death last year.

“To be honest, I don’t know how we’d do it without Verne,” Roach said. “We always had ideas of revealing a whole life that he had that would have taken his character much further. If Mike cracks it and figures it out, we would definitely do some kind of tribute to him. I’m there if he ever wants to do it.”

Troyer passed away at age 49 in April 2018. Police ruled his death a suicide. In addition to the “Austin Powers” movies, Troyer also starred opposite Myers in “The Love Guru.” Myers released a statement honoring Troyer after his death.

“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him,” Myers wrote. “It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

Myers resurfaced as his “Austin Powers” character Dr. Evil last year during a segment on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in which he criticized the Trump family. The character’s reappearance sparked rumors that an “Austin Powers 4” was on the way, but Myers has yet to officially announce the sequel.

