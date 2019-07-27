Deleted ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Scene Tells Us More About Gamora’s Fate

Thor left with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of "Avengers: Endgame" -- and his next film will come before "Guardians Vol. 3." Will Gamora be in it?

A newly unveiled deleted scene from “Avengers: Endgame” might answer some nagging questions for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. But first, some background.

Gamora and Nebula are the children of Thanos, the god-like guy who killed half of life in the universe at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War.” They fought each other in the first “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and fought again in the second “Guardians of the Galaxy” in a brutal way, but made peace. Thanos tortured Nebula almost to death in “Avengers: Infinity War” to force Gamora into sacrificing her life in Vormir, a desolate planet, so that Thanos could get the Soul Stone (he had to sacrifice the one person he loved the most to get it). Follow?

Since we went back in time in “Avengers: Endgame” — and here’s where things get tricky — we have a 2014 “alive” Gamora, who is still enslaved to her father Thanos. Thanos uses his time-traveling abilities to come to our 2019 world to destroy half the life in the galaxy again, and not be thwarted, with his children in tow, including Gamora. Even though she died as the soul sacrifice in the original timeline, she’s there for the final battle.

It was just revealed, in an exclusive clip courtesy of USA Today, that a deleted scene from “Endgame” actually follows Tony Stark’s death, where everyone takes a knee, but Gamora walks away — off to who knows where. Due to the thorny production timeline and controversy surrounding on-again-off-again director James Gunn, the next “Guardians” will come after “Thor: Love and Thunder” from director Taika Waititi. MCU fans are left rabid with questions about how that’s going to work, and when, if ever, Gamora will come back.

We have an EXCLUSIVE @Avengers deleted scene from #Endgame that gives fans a heroic must-see moment → https://t.co/Y0tiB90wX7 pic.twitter.com/QZDxovUCT2 — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) July 26, 2019

