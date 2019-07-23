Batman Producer Defends Robert Pattinson Against Casting Backlash: ‘Wait Until You See It’

Pattinson will star as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves' 2021 superhero tentpole for Warner Bros.

Longtime Batman executive producer Michael E. Uslan has a message for anyone upset that Robert Pattinson is taking over the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman: “Wait until you see the movie.” Uslan addressed casting backlash at Germany’s CCXP Cologne convention (via Comic Book). Pattinson is playing the comic book hero in Matt Reeves 2021 Warner Bros. tentpole “The Batman.” The actor’s casting was announced in May and left many fans upset by the decision.

“The star of the Batman movies is Bruce Wayne. Batman is the star,” Uslan said. “Batman is who everyone wants to see, along with the supervillains, so how does a filmmaker make the choice of which actor to cast? And I think the real key question for fans, and for all of us to focus on, is the filmmaker. My position is this: trust the filmmaker and give the filmmaker, and the filmmaker’s vision, the benefit of the doubt. Then wait ’til you see the movie.”

Uslan continued, “And then once you see the movie, judge the hell out of it. But I think that’s really the formula going forward. I couldn’t be happier, I couldn’t be more enthused, as a Batman fan, that Matt Reeves is the filmmaker in charge and has selected Robert Pattinson to be his next Batman.”

As IndieWire wrote in the aftermath of Pattinson’s casting, anyone taking issue with the decision to have him play Bruce Wayne/Batman has not been paying close attention to his acclaimed post-“Twilight” career. Reeves’ “The Batman” took shape after Ben Affleck left the project after playing the character in Zack Snyder’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League.” The project is rumored to not be an origin story. Reeves’ longtime composer, Oscar winner Michael Giacchino, teased the film at Comic-Con earlier this month.

“Matt wanted me to tell you that he’s working very hard to make a good movie,” Giacchino said during a panel. “I’ve actually been able to see a few things that he’s showed me that he’s working on and it’s pretty darn awesome. It looks really, really amazing.”

Warner Bros. has already set a June 25, 2021 release date for “The Batman.”

