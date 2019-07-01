Michael B. Jordan Returning for ‘Black Panther 2’ Is ‘Pure Rumor,’ Says Kevin Feige

The Marvel Studios president says director Ryan Coogler is just starting to write the sequel to the Oscar-winning Marvel movie.

Disney and Marvel Studios have yet to officially announce and date “Black Panther 2,” but according to MCU boss Kevin Feige the script is finally being written. In an interview with BET (via ScreenRant), Feige confirmed writer-director Ryan Coogler kicked off the script writing process within the last several weeks. For this reason, anything fans might have heard about the plot of “Black Panther 2” is pure speculation.

One rumor that has had MCU fans buzzing is that the “Black Panther” sequel will feature the surprise return of Michael B. Jordan’s fan favorite villain Killmonger. The character was last seen dying after his fight against T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) during the climax of “Black Panther.” Angela Bassett and husband Courtney B. Vance started the rumor when discussing the sequel at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year. When asked if the original cast would return for “Black Panther 2,” Bassett responded, “I would assume so.” Vance butted in and said, “Yes, just go ahead and say it, yes! Everyone will be there, including Michael B.”

Feige was asked by BET to address the Killmonger rumor, to which he responded, “Pure rumor. The honest answer to that is that is pure rumor and speculation, because Mr. Coogler is just only in recent weeks sitting down at his keyboard and beginning to outline the movie. It’s early, so nothing is set yet in any way that far, because Mr. Coogler is sitting down and will share it with Nate Moore and myself in coming weeks.”

Killmonger is one of the most beloved villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Jordan’s performance earning significant Oscar attention last year. Jordan has been vocal about Killmonger taking an emotional toll on him. Speaking to USA Today just before the Oscars in February, the actor said taking on the role led him to therapy. “It was a little tough for me at first,” Jordan said. “Readjusting to people caring about me, getting that love that I shut out. I shut out love, I didn’t want love. I wanted to be in this lonely place as long as I could.”

“Black Panther” became the first comic book movie to earn a Best Picture nomination, taking home three Academy Awards in below-the-line categories. With a gross of over $1.3 billion worldwide, the film is also Marvel’s highest-grossing standalone movie to date.

