‘Black Widow’ Concept Art Reveals First Look at Villainous Taskmaster in Action

The Scarlett Johansson-led standalone movie will kickoff Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in May 2020.

Marvel fans in attendance at Comic-Con 2019 got an exclusive first look at footage from the upcoming “Black Widow” standalone movie, but that doesn’t mean anyone not in attendance is out of luck. Concept artist Andy Park has made public the first look at “Black Widow” concept art that reveals Scarlett Johansson’s lethal assassin facing off against the standalone film’s primary villain, Taskmasker.

Marvel Studios has yet to announce the actor taking on the role of Taskmasker. The “Black Widow” cast stars Johansson in the title role opposite David Harbour as Russian super-soldier Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as assassin Yelena Belova, O. T. Fagbenle as love interest Rick Mason, and Rachel Weisz as the spy Melina. Ray Winstone has been cast in an undisclosed role, which has led some to believe he could be taking on the villainous Taskmaster.

In the Marvel comic books, the Taskmaster has special mnemonic abilities where he’s able to replicate skills immediately after watching them. The concept art for the character reveals his armored look, which looks like a cross between the Iron Man suit and Doctor Doom. Taskmaster’s skills made him a favorite for criminal organizations to hire as a mercenary.

The majority of the “Black Widow” plot is remaining under wraps. Johansson coundn’t say much about the film at Comic-Con, although she teased to Entertainment Weekly her character’s state of mind.

“Where we find Natasha in her life at this point is very specific,” Johansson said. “She really is in a dark place where she’s got no one to call and nowhere to go. She’s really grappling with her own self. When something huge explodes and all the pieces are landing, you have that moment of stillness where you don’t know what to do next — that’s the moment that she’s in. In that moment, you actually have to face yourself.”

“Black Widow” will open nationwide May 1, 2020 from Disney. Check out the concept art in Park’s social media post below.

