‘Bob’s Burgers’ Movie Confirmed as Musical-Mystery, Creator Teases More Details at Comic-Con

"Bob's Burgers" Season 10 is moving to a new time, the movie is moving forward, and the film will focus on a moving backstory, per Loren Bouchard.

Loren Bouchard always comes to Comic-Con prepped with news, and 2019 was no different. After rattling off a list of punny titles and plot descriptions for the upcoming Season 10, the creator of “Bob’s Burgers” asked the audience if they wanted to hear about the announced feature film.

“We have been very, very hard at work on the ‘Bob’s Burgers’ movie,” Bouchard said. “There’s a lot we can’t talk about. It’s hopefully going to be a ‘Bob’s Burgers’ gift to you, [the fans], if we do our job. It’s a musical. It’s a mystery. […] We are very, very excited that that’s part of our day-to-day right now.”

That was all he said at the time, but when a fan asked about the eponymous Bob’s backstory and whether we would ever learn more about his parents, Bouchard shared a bit more.

“Some of that is going to be in the movie,” he said. “A small amount. I think it’s strongly suggested that [his mother] died, and I think that’s important to me — and to Bob’s character — that she’s a bit of a hole in his life.”

Related 'Archer' Renewed for Season 11, Reveals Season 10 Ending at Comic-Con -- Spoilers

'The Terror: Infamy' New Trailer: Old Spirits Haunt a Photographer During World War II - Watch

Right before the panel ended, Bouchard also said the movie would address what’s hiding under Louise’s ear-hat and that it would feature the beloved light-up doll Kuchi Kopi.

The movie was first announced in 2017, but fans grew concerned over whether it would move forward during the Fox-Disney merger. Thankfully, Disney confirmed the release date in May — July 17, 2020 — setting everyone back at ease. While rumors swirled that the film would be a musical, Bouchard’s announcement Friday afternoon confirmed it for the first time.

More pressing news came regarding Season 10, as Bouchard set the release date for September 29 and announced a new timeslot, as well. The new episodes will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT instead of 8 p.m., which will help keep a consistent rollout for the early episodes. (Past seasons were interrupted by NFL games or other programming, in part because they started so early.)

To that end, Bouchard rolled out a long list of Season 10 episode titles and descriptions. Check them out below, with each plot synopsis provided by Bouchard:

“The Ring But Not Scary” – Bob finally gets Linda an engagement ring, but he loses it. Jillian Bell returns as the voice of Matt, the limo driver.

“Boys Just Want to Have Fungus” – Bob and Gene go mushroom hunting.

“Murder She Boat” – Tina’s camp nemesis resurfaces.

“Pig Trouble in Little Tina” – This is not a “Big Trouble in Little China” homage, but instead, a nod to “Nightmare on Elm Street” where Tina is haunted by a fetal pig.

“Now We’re Cooking With Gas” – This is the 2019 Thanksgiving Episode, where Bob is forced to cook his family’s Thanksgiving meal without the use of a gas oven.

“Have Yourself a Mail-y Little Christmas” – Linda gets a job at the post office over the holidays.

“Drumforgiven” – Teddy takes a handyman job at Jimmy Pesto’s restaurant and tries to hide it from Bob.

“Bob’s Burgers” Season 10 premieres Sunday, September 29 at 9 p.m. on Fox.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.