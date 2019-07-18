‘Cats’ Footage Earns Extreme Reactions From Film Journalists Over ‘Insane’ VFX

"The King's Speech" and "Les Miserables" director Tom Hooper is leaving everyone stunned by his digital fur technology.

Universal Pictures left the industry in a state of wonder at CinemaCon when it announced “digital fur technology” was being used to turn the actors in Tom Hooper’s “Cats” musical adaptation into felines. What exactly would Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, and Taylor Swift look like with digital fur added to their faces and bodies? That answer finally arrived with the debut of the “Cats” official trailer, and the reactions from film critics and journalists is overwhelming, to say the least.

“Cats” is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s long-running West End and Broadway musical of the same name. The story is set during a single night and follows a group of homeless cats called the Jellicles as they decide which cat will ascend to a place called the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. The musical was based on a collection of short stories written by T.S. Eliot.

Hooper has experience with movie musicals thanks to “Les Misérables,” his 2012 adaptation for Universal that grossed over $440 million worldwide and landed eight Oscar nominations and a Best Supporting Actress win for Anne Hathaway. “Cats” finds Hooper playing with extensive visual effects and the final results are being called “horrifying” and “insane.”

“Cats” will open in theaters nationwide December 20 from Universal Pictures. Check out the extreme reactions below.

I can never let our cats see this trailer. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) July 18, 2019

So the whole point of the new #TheLionKing is to make the #CatsMovie trailer look less shitty? — Alonso Duralde 🌹🌈 (@ADuralde) July 18, 2019

I don’t know why you’re all freaking out over miniature yet huge cats with human celebrity faces and sexy breasts performing a demented dream ballet for kids. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) July 18, 2019

The digital fur technology in CATS… chef’s kiss The digital face replacement in CATS… clearly done by somebody who just learned to place the names of his favorite Yu-Gi-Oh! characters onto the Obama meet-and-greet video from Key & Peele — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) July 18, 2019

My thoughts on the #CatsMovie trailer: Oof this cast is so haphazard. I forgot Jason Derulo was in this too… I really wish I saw the Broadway show because I can’t make heads or tails of what is even going on in this trailer. — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) July 18, 2019

I already believe in bad ideas. https://t.co/CxgsBy7oDm — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) July 18, 2019

Do not watch the CATS the movie trailer! It is created by Russians who are stealing people’s faces and putting them on cats!! — Alex Zalben (@azalben) July 18, 2019

I DONT KNOW HOW TO FEEL ABOUT ANY OF THIS #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/MxLdObyeEd — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 18, 2019

thank god CATS the movie has stayed true to CATS the musical and made the cats extremely sexual pic.twitter.com/ld4v1JgtQH — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) July 18, 2019

trying to identify the most upsetting frame from the new CATS trailer and this might be it pic.twitter.com/506eakNhFo — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) July 18, 2019

