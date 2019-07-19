Comic-Con 2019: Watch Every Trailer Released at the Convention

"It Chapter Two," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Terminator: Dark Fate," "His Dark Materials," and more.

It’s that time of year again. The San Diego Convention Center has turned into a hive of genre (and not-so-genre) entertainment, and everyone’s eager to tease their new projects. Keep reading for a roundup of all the trailers we’ve seen so far, and we’ll keep updating the list as more drop throughout the weekend:

Film

“It: Chapter 2”

The kids are all grown up in this sequel to the horror juggernaut, starring Bill Hader and Jessica Chastain.

“Cats”

Andrew Lloyd Weber’s blockbuster gets the CGI treatment in this star-studded musical.

“Top Gun: Maverick”

After decades of false starts, this jet-fueled sequel is finally hitting multiplexes next summer. Tom Cruise is returning as Maverick, this time as the head of the eponymous flight school. Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm join the cast.

“Terminator: Dark Fate”

Arnold Schwarzenegger reprises his most iconic role in this James Cameron-produced Terminator reboot.

“Jay and Silent Bob Reboot”

Fans of Kevin Smith’s cinematic universe of cult comedies should find plenty to love in this reunion, which even includes onetime View Askewniverse fixtures Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

“Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends”

After David Gordon Greene and Danny McBride sucessfully rebooted their favorite franchise, Universal has announced two more sequels featuring Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Myers.

Television

“His Dark Materials”

The star-studded fantasy epic is hoping to pull double duty as BBC’s next big cultural export and HBO’s fantasy follow-up to “Game of Thrones.”

“Creepshow”

Shudder’s new horror anthology series is based on a George Romero movie written by Stephen King, and features stories from a variety of horror authors.

“Mayans M.C.”

Kurt Sutter’s “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff continues to ride through this world.

“Agents of SHIELD”

Marvel’s first announcement of 2019 is a trailer for its flagship series.

