‘Consequences’ Trailer: First Queer Slovenian Film Looks Like ‘Beach Rats’ on Acid

In a boon for international queer cinema, Slovenia has produced its first ever narrative LGBTQ film, which is getting a limited U.S. theatrical release this summer. “Consequences” premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival as part of the festival’s robust Discovery lineup, which showcases international filmmakers on the cutting edge. Slovenian filmmaker Darko Štante’s debut feature is based on his own experiences working with youth in a correctional facility, and tells the story of a troubled teen navigating the harsh hierarchy of a detention center while coming to terms with his sexuality.

IndieWire has obtained the exclusive first trailer to this charged coming of age drama ahead of the film’s forthcoming U.S. theatrical release.

“Centered on a powerhouse performance from charismatic newcomer Matej Zemljic, the film takes an unflinching look at the raw impulses of adolescence and the insecurity that lies beneath,” the TIFF synopsis reads. “Sentenced, with the approval of his exasperated parents, to attend a youth detention centre, a handsome and muscular teen is thrown into the correctional facility’s intimidating and testosterone-fueled hierarchy. Standing strong against its violent initiations, Andrej finds his anchor of approval and companionship in Željko, the aggressive leader of the center’s gang, which he soon joins in a carefree spiral of sex, drugs, and violence. Yet Andrej’s tough posturing belies an intimate fragility. Revealing this would unravel everything around him.”

In his largely positive review out of Toronto, Variety’s Dennis Harvey wrote: “The body-beautiful protagonists do have a certain animal charisma, and while loosely plotted, their doings are tightly paced and credibly ever on the edge of violence.”

Previously, Darko Stante has directed two short films, “Oni/Them” (2014) and “Intima” (2011). “Consequences” is his feature filmmaking debut.

“It’s always the question, in Slovenia — is it an open country? It’s democratic, but it’s not so open as it seems. Slovenia is quite conservative,” the director told Into last fall. “A lot of populists, they’ve become stronger and stronger and I think that gay rights — and other human rights — in general, are in danger because of that. I wanted to put this question, not just about LGBT rights, but also about other rights.”

Uncork’d Entertainment will release “Consequences” in a limited theatrical release with markets including the Laemmle Monica in LA on August 2. Check out the exclusive trailer below.

