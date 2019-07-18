Neil Gaiman Says Live-Action ‘Coraline’ Remake Is ‘Nonsense,’ So Don’t Believe the Rumors

"Coraline" fans can rest easy knowing a live-action movie is not in development.

Neil Gaiman has taken to social media to shut down rumors that a live-action remake of “Coraline” is in development. Reports of a “Coraline” film started circulating on social media among fans, leading Gaiman to question what the source was for the story. Many “Coraline” fans reacted with outrage to the idea of a live-action update of Gaiman’s award-winning 2002 novella, which director Henry Selick and Laika Animation Studios turned into a beloved 2009 stop-motion movie.

“If anyone has any idea where this ‘live action Coraline’ nonsense started can you send me a link?” Gaiman asked his Twitter followers. “All I can see is thousands of upset people who have apparently all heard it from each other.”

While most fans reacted with disdain to the idea of a live-action “Coraline” remake, others began offering up casting ideas for the potential film. One popular casting idea was for “Stranger Things” actress Natalia Dyer to step into the title role. Regardless, a live-action “Coraline” is not happening.

Laika’s “Coraline” opened in February 2009 to rave reviews. IndieWire recently named the stop-motion movie one of the best animated films of the 21st century. Dakota Fanning voiced the title character, a young girl who discovers a door in her new home that serves as a portal to an alternate reality.

The voice cast also included Teri Hatcher, Keith David, and Ian McShane. The 2009 “Coraline” was a box office hit for Focus Features with over $120 million worldwide and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature. The film won several top Annie Awards, including Best Character Design and Best Production Design.

Gaiman currently serves as an executive producer the Starz drama series “American Gods,” adapted from his book of the same name. The series wrapped up its second season in April and will return for a third go-around. The author also produced and wrote all six episodes of the Amazon original series “Good Omens,” also based on one of his popular novels.

If anyone has any idea where this “live action Coraline” nonsense started can you send me a link? All I can see is thousands of upset people who have apparently all heard it from each other. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 16, 2019

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.