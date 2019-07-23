‘Deadpool’ Director Reacts to Third Film Not Being Included in Marvel’s Phase Four

Marvel announced a ton of exciting projects for 2020 and 2021, but a third "Deadpool" movie is not one of them.

Marvel Studios broke the internet July 20 with the announcement of its Phase Four movies at Comic-Con 2019. Added to the company’s 2020 and 2021 release schedule was long-rumored projects like “The Eternals” and “Black Widow,” plus welcome surprises like a fourth “Thor” movie and the addition of Mahershala Ali to the MCU as vampire slayer Blade. While many Marvel fans celebrated the news, a majority of them also worried about “Deadpool.”

The Ryan Reynolds-led franchise released two blockbusters under 20th Century Fox, but its fate has been ambiguous in the aftermath of the Disney-Fox merger. No third “Deadpool” movie appeared on the 2020-2021 calendar, nor did Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige tease a “Deadpool” movie to come in the future like he did with previously Fox-owned properties like “Fantastic Four.” “Deadpool” director David Leitch is currently on the press tour for his upcoming tentpole “Hobbs & Shaw” and spoke about the Marvel announcement during an interview with Uproxx.

“I know Marvel announced their slate and I think people were like, ‘Deadpool’s not on it,'” Leitch said. “I would never say never. And I think, obviously, he’s such a beloved character and it’s such a compelling world people want to go back. And I think they will find a way to do it. But I’m just being patient and let everybody take a breath and see how it works for them in the new Marvel, Disney world. And, hopefully, I’ll get the call. And that would be cool.”

Despite moving on to the “Fast and Furious” franchise, Leitch assured comic book fans he remains committed to making another “Deadpool” feature. “I’m sure there are people who want it more than me, but it would be hard-pressed to find them,” he said. “I love that world. I love working with Ryan. I love that character, Deadpool. So, fingers crossed we get to bring another installment to life.”

Josh Brolin announced earlier this month he had been calling Disney and Marvel for an update on “Deadpool.” Brolin debuted in the “Deadpool” franchise as Cable in “Deadpool 2.” The actor said he had yet to hear from the companies about what their plans are for “Deadpool” and said he “didn’t know what was going to happen.”

The “Deadpool”-less Phase Four of the MCU kicks off May 1, 2020 with “Black Widow.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.