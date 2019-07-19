‘Dear White People’ Season 3 Trailer: Race and Class Are Back in Session at a Changing Winchester

Class will be back in session at Winchester College when "Dear White People" returns for its third season next month.

Class will be back in session at Winchester College later this summer, when “Dear White People” returns for its third season on Friday, August 2. In addition to revealing Season 3’s trailer, the streaming giant also announced a slew of actors who will guest star on this season, including Yvette Nicole Brown, Blair Underwood, Laverne Cox, Flavor Flav, and the show’s own creator Justin Simien.

The last time we checked in with Winchester’s finest, they had just gotten themselves wrapped up in a new mystery. After spending the entire second season searching for a secret society on campus called The Order of X, Samantha White (Logan Browning) and Lionel (DeRon Horton) followed some clues that brought them face to face with the show’s narrator, Giancarlo Esposito. However, it remains to be seen if Esposito is indeed part of a secret society, or if said secret society even exists. The trailer teases some hints, putting the narrator in the narrative in an “Into the Woods”-style twist.

Additionally, we learn that Samantha has exited as host of her popular radio broadcast “Dear White People” and Joelle Brookes (Ashley Blaine Featherson) has taken over. “Same title, new spin,” she says, promising a revamped radio show that’s part “Moonlight” and part “Sex and the City” but “boiling all over with the tea.”

And, as was the case during the first two seasons of the satire about race relations and identity, the upcoming third season will also tackle a host of related timely issues. Based on Simien’s critically-acclaimed 2014 film “Dear White People,” the Netflix series does more than dip its toe into the complicated, brash, and mandatory discussions about race in America today.

Using biting humor and candor, the dramedy follows the lives of college radio host Samantha White and her friends as they contend with microaggressions and outright racism at Winchester College, a fictional, predominantly white Ivy League school.

“Dear White People” Season 3 premieres on August 2 on Netflix. Watch the trailer and casting announcement below.

