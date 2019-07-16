2019 Emmy Nominations: HBO and ‘Game of Thrones’ Reign

HBO leads the way with 137 total nominations; Netflix is second with 117.

After months – literal, honest-to-God months – of campaigning, the nominations for the 71st Emmy Awards are here. HBO leads the way with 137 total nominations; Netflix is second with 117; the final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” received a record-setting 32 nominations.

"The Good Place's" D'Arcy Carden and "The Masked Singer's" Ken Jeong started to announce the nominees in key categories Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. PT.

Without further ado:

Lead Actor Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Benicio del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”

Joey King, “The Act”

Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday,”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominksy Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia-Louis Dreyfus, “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Kit Harrington, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Reality-Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Outstanding Limited Series

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Fosse Verdon” (FX)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

Outstanding Television Movie

“Bandersnatch,” (Netflix)

“Brexit,” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie,” (HBO)

“King Lear,” (Amazon)

“My Dinner with Herve,” (HBO)

Comedy Series

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“Veep” (HBO)

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

The Creative Arts Emmys will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. The 71st Emmy Awards will take place at the same location on Sunday, Sept. 22 and air live on Fox at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by: Libby Hill, Ben Travers, Hanh Nguyen, Steve Greene, and Tyler Hersko.