‘Fargo’: Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Jason Schwartzman Among New Season 4 Cast Members

Musician Andrew Bird and "Legion" vet Amber Midthunder also join Chris Rock in the FX anthology's latest chapter.

When it comes to assembling an impressive cast, “Fargo” has upped the ante once again.

After announcing that Season 4 would be lead by Chris Rock, FX on Thursday unveiled a bold list of performers who’ll be joining him. Perennial TV/film favorites Ben Whishaw and Jessie Buckley lead the additions to the cast, alongside Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, and Andrew Bird.

The official synopsis accompanying these new details describes more of how all these actors fit into place for the new season: “In Kansas City, Missouri, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African-American. Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their youngest sons.”

Rock plays the head of one of those families, struggling to keep the uneasy peace even as he’s seen his eldest son off to a rival force. Francesco Acquaroli, Gaetano Bruno, Salvatore Esposito, E’myri Crutchfield, Jeremie Harris, and Anji White are set to play various members of these interconnected families.

“Fargo” multi-hyphenate Noah Hawley is bringing over two cast members from the other FX series he oversees, as Harris and Amber Midthunder will both join the series as “Legion” winds down its final season.

This will be Whishaw’s latest TV role, following his Golden Globe-winning (and now Emmy-nominated) turn in Amazon Prime Video’s “A Very English Scandal.” Buckley is a recent combined TV/film breakout, with standout roles in HBO’s “Chernobyl” and the Tom Harper film “Wild Rose.” Schwartzman, man of many hats in the film world, will return to TV after previous roles on “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Blunt Talk,” and “Bored to Death” (not to mention a voice role in the Netflix anime “Neo Yokio”). Perhaps the most unexpected casting is Bird, a musician and songwriter who has scored TV and features before, but rarely appeared in front of the camera.

In true “Fargo” fashion, these casting announcements come with some fantastic character names. Be ready to talk about Odis Weff, Josto Fadda, Thurman Smutney, and Constant Calamita when the series premieres next year.

