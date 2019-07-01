‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ Trailer: Nathalie Emmanuel Lives, and So Does the Rom-Com

Missandei's tragic "Game of Thrones" death is avenged with a Mindy Kaling-scripted Hulu series.

When Missandei plummeted from that wall during the final season of “Game of Thrones,” audiences didn’t know she’d be resurrected so quickly — and in the form of a romantic comedy on Hulu. If only Daenerys had known her friend would be back so soon, and leading her very own Mindy Kaling show, maybe the finale of “Game of Thrones” would have turned out better for everyone.

The actress is now flexing her comedy chops in a series based on the classic 1994 romantic comedy starring Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant, “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” Written by Richard Curtis and directed by Mike Newell, the original follows a group of clever friends over five social occasions as one reluctant couple falls in love.

This latest iteration was created by Kaling with Matt Warburton, her executive producer on “The Mindy Project” and a longtime writer/EP on “The Simpsons.” Where the film followed Grant’s hapless bachelor as he navigated the wedding circuit, Kaling and Warburton’s places a woman at the center.

As the official synopsis explains: “Maya (Nathalie Emmanuel), the young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London. She leaves her professional and personal life behind, in favor of traveling to England and reconnecting with old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course there are four weddings… and a funeral.”

Joining Emmanuel in the cast are Zoe Boyle, Guz Khan, Sophia La Porta, Harish Patel, Nikesh Patel, John Reynolds, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Brandon Mychal Smith. MacDowell makes a brief appearance in the trailer, so we know the world of the film intersects with the series at least a little bit. A fixture of the ’90s rom-com, though he wasn’t in “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” Dermot Mulroney also figures in somehow.

The movie was a massive hit for distributor Gramercy, grossing $275 million worldwide from a $4.4 million production budget. It was also nominated for two Academy Awards.

“Four Weddings and a Funeral” premieres its first four episodes on Wednesday, July 31, with new episodes airing weekly on Hulu. Check out the official trailer below.

