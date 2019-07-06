‘Game of Thrones’ Creators Benioff and Weiss Top Google Search Results for ‘Bad Writers’

And you thought Daenerys Targaryen could hold a grudge.

Following two petitions to remake the 8th season of “Game of Thrones” and to stop creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss from writing and directing a new “Star Wars” movie, disgruntled fans of the mega-hit HBO fantasy series have struck again. Thanks to some clever organizing on “Thrones” sub-reddit r/freefolk, Benioff and Weiss now appear as the first Google result after searching the phrase “bad writers.” At least, until the algorithm changed to highlight reports of the post. Until recently, the search turned up a photo of the duo, leading to a May Reddit post titled: “Bad writers. Upvote this post so its the first result when you google ‘Bad writers.'”

The post was initially discovered by “Thrones” fan site Winter Is Coming, which now appears as the top result for “bad writers.”

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” reads the May petition to remake the final six episodes of the series. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

The petition took off like wildfire, quickly accumulating over 1.5 million signatures. Shortly thereafter came a new petition urging Disney and Lucasfilm to fire the “Thrones” creators from writing and directing a new “Star Wars” movie. Walt Disney Company chairman Bob Iger confirmed May 14 that Benioff and Weiss would be behind the first “Star Wars” movie to open after the release of this December’s “The Rise of Skywalker.” Benioff and Weiss’ “Star Wars” movie is already set on the release calendar for December 16, 2022.

Benioff and Weiss have yet to respond to the initial petition to remake the season, but it drew sharp criticism from many cast members. Speaking to The New York Times, Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner slammed the petition in a statement. “All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season,” Turner said. “Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

