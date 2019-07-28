Gregg Araki Hopes Canceled Starz Series ‘Now Apocalypse’ May Live Again at ‘a New Home’

Auteur filmmaker Gregg Araki's outlandishly weird Starz series "Now Apocalypse" has officially been canceled. But there may be a future for the show yet, according to the filmmaker.

Indie auteur Gregg Araki’s outlandishly weird Starz series “Now Apocalypse” has officially been canceled after one season. But there may be a future for the show yet, according to the filmmaker.

“We are shopping for a new home since the show’s cheap, and with the most amazing cast and incredibly passionate fanbase,” said Araki in an email to IndieWire. “The fan reaction let me know that the people who watched it got it exactly as I hoped. The show really is a dream come true for me. I love it so much and am so proud of the work we all did together. And regardless of what happens, I’m happy knowing that it will live forever in the streaming/sharing cosmos.”

Araki continued, “As far as our demo goes, we were told when we got greenlit that, in the wake of their successful app launch, Starz was planning on courting a new younger audience that doesn’t currently live on the channel. And that our show was going to be a part of that effort. Clearly that’s all changed.”

The series’ cancellation was announced at the ongoing Television Critics Association Press Tour, with Starz COO Jeff Hirsch saying, “It was a great show, it was a great experiment for us, but we have made the decision not to bring it back.”

“Now Apocalypse” centers on an extremely horny cadre of youth searching for meaning in Los Angeles, with Avan Jogia in the lead as Ulysses, a desperately single stoner plagued by premonitory visions of the end times. Also rounding out the cast are Kelli Berglund, Beau Mirchoff, and Roxane Mesquida as his fellow mischief-making friends.

This bracingly original series, featuring dreamy new music from The Cocteau Twins’ Robin Guthrie, is more than worthy of a new home, yet kudos to Starz for embracing its singular weirdness. The cabler has mounted such powerfully realized shows as “The Girlfriend Experience,” “Viva,” and “Outlander.”

Cult-favorite director Gregg Araki’s filmography includes “Mysterious Skin,” “White Bird in a Blizzard,” “The Living End,” “The Doom Generation,” “Nowhere,” and “Smiley Face.” For “Now Apocalypse,” Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh and Emmy-winning producer Gregory Jacobs also served as executive producers.

“Now Apocalypse” is currently available to stream on Starz.

Additional reporting by Eric Kohn.

