‘Guava Island’ Behind the Scenes Videos: Meet the Cuban Talent in Donald Glover’s Film

The vibrant musical starring Glover and Rihanna used a wealth of inspiring local talent.

When Donald Glover announced back in April that he was releasing an hour-long music video starring Rihanna and Letitia Wright (and himself, of course), the internet pretty much lost its mind. “Guava Island” premiered at Coachella before streaming on Amazon Prime two days later, and throngs of Glover superfans fell in love with what the multi-hyphenate called “one of my favorite projects I’ve ever worked on.” Amazon has just released five new behind the scenes videos introducing some of the talented dancers, musicians, and actors that helped make “Guava Island” so special.

“At its best (or maybe just its most accessible), art is ingenuity,” Glover said in a statement. “I had the pleasure of experiencing this spirit of ‘making what you must with what you have’ collaborating with Cuba’s talented and abundant artists over the course of filming ‘Guava Island.’ The artist’s endeavor has always been the manifesting of an idea, then forcing a society to recognize, or maybe just question, its value. These artists have not only inspired me to examine what we value on a day-to-day basis, but also to move with intention in the world with the childlike ingenuity that Cuba seems to offer every moment. I’m very proud to be able to share their stories with you.”

Shot on location in Havana, Cuba, the vibrant musical stars Glover as a local musician whose attempts to throw a festival for his island community take unexpected turns. The film has been described as a music-driven “tropical thriller” inspired by Fernando Meirelles’s “City of God” and Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

‘Guava Island’ was directed by Hiro Murai, written by Stephen Glover and based on a story by Royalty. The film was produced by Fam Udeorji, Carmen Cuba, Donald Glover & New Regency, who also financed the project, with executive producers Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, and Ibra Ake.

“‘Guava Island’ is the end result of four incredible weeks spent in Cuba with some of the most inspiring creative talents I’ve ever met. Designers, performers, musicians, and filmmakers came together from all over the world to create this crazy fever dream of a production,” said Murai.

Meet some of the incredible talents in the behind the scenes videos below.

Discover the locations used in “Guava Island”:

Meet the child dancers, actors, and musicians:

The local Cuban actors:

Hear the local musicians:

See the dancers:

“Guava Island” is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

