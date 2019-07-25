‘Halloween’ Director David Gordon Green Says Next Two Sequels Will Be His Last

Like Michael Myers himself, the “Halloween” franchise just can’t be killed. But director David Gordon Green, who resuscitated the series for 2018’s “Halloween,” will finally hang up the mask following the next two sequels announced last week.

According to Collider, Green also said that that “Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends” will conclude this particular strand of the Michael Myers/Laurie Strode story — making way for more filmmakers to contribute their own stories to the burgeoning “Halloween” universe.

“They’re never done telling the Frankenstein story, and at this point, Michael Myers is a classic movie monster. But our Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode/Michael Myers saga will be done,” Green told Collider. “The fun of it is also seeing it end, and knowing that it can. If you just keep trying to elongate it and milk it for all of the money, then that’s boring.”

Green also added that “Halloween Ends” “will be my last one,” but promises a satisfying ending. The most recent film had Michael Myers seeming to survive a house fire; what does a “satisfying” conclusion look like? To wit, across the series’ 11 films, Myers has also survived: a revolver of bullets, getting blown to pieces by oxygen and ether tanks, a bullet in each eyeball, electrocution, immolation, multiple stabbings, and several defenestrations.

“Halloween” co-screenwriter Danny McBride, speaking with /Film at the ongoing Television Critics Association event while promoting his upcoming HBO show “The Righteous Gemstones” with series co-writer/director Green, added that the plan was always to do three films.

“When we first were signed up for it, we were going to originally try to do three movies back-to-back,” McBride said. “Ultimately, we were kind of all like, ‘Let’s make sure we can do this one good.’ Then when we connected with people, we all decided, ‘Let’s try to continue what we were going to do.’”

Green and McBride’s “Halloween” — co-written by Jeff Fradley — brought Michael Myers back into the good graces of both critics and audiences, earning positive reviews and racking in a scary-good $255 million globally off a $10 million budget. This 2018 version served as a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 classic, ignoring the many sequels and remakes in between.

Carpenter will return as executive producer of the 2020 sequel, alongside Blumhouse exec Couper Samuelson, Green, and McBride. The latter co-wrote and produced the reboot.

