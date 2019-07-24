‘Hellboy’ Creator Turned Down Comic Book of Guillermo del Toro’s Unmade Third Film

Del Toro planned for a "Hellboy" trilogy, but producers opted to instead reboot the film franchise entirely after "Hellboy II."

“Hellboy” creator Mike Mignola reveals in a new interview with ScreenRant that he once heard from Guillermo del Toro about turning the unmade “Hellboy 3” into a comic book, an idea the creator rejected. Del Toro directed 2004’s “Hellboy” and 2008’s “Hellboy II: The Golden Army,” earning critical acclaim for his visionary approach in adapting Mignola’s comic book. The “Hellboy” character became more of a household name after del Toro’s movies, but the films were not successful enough at the box office to warrant a third entry. When the idea came up to adapt del Toro’s “Hellboy 3” story as a comic book, Mignola turned it down as to not confuse comic book fans.

“I think del Toro mentioned it to me once, and I said no,” Mignola said. “I think, let the comics be the comics. Comics are confusing enough for people. Let’s not have two different versions of the ‘Hellboy’ comic out there. My vote would be to say no.”

Del Toro has expressed disappointment over the years in not being able to see his vision for “Hellboy 3” through on the big screen. During a Reddit AMA back in July 2014, the filmmaker said, “Creatively, I would love to make it. Creatively. But it is proven almost impossible to finance. Not from my side, but from the studio side. If I was a multimillionaire, I would finance it myself, but I spend all my money on rubber monsters.”

“We have gone through basically every studio and asked for financing, and they are not interested,” del Toro continued. “I think that the first movie made its budget back, and a little bit of profit, but then it was very, very big on video and DVD. The story repeated itself with the second already, it made its money back at the box office, but a small margin of profit in the release of the theatrical print, but was very, very big on DVD and video. Sadly now from a business point of view all the studios know is that you don’t have that safety net of the DVD and video, so they view the project as dangerous.”

The plan for “Hellboy 3” was to have a story in which Ron Perlman’s title character “finally comes to terms with the fact that his destiny, his inevitable destiny, is to become the beast of the Apocalypse.” Development on “Hellboy 3” eventually led to a complete franchise reboot, starring “Stranger Things” actor” David Harbour as the title character. The “Hellboy” reboot opened this past April to dismal critical reviews (it holds an 18% on Rotten Tomatoes from 200 reviews) and box office.

