‘It Chapter Two’ Official Trailer: Pennywise Is Bloodier and More Brutal

If the first trailer for “It: Chapter 2” didn’t freak you out, then Warner Bros. official trailer has arrived to do the trick. The upcoming sequel to the $700 million horror hit “It” brings Pennywise face to face with some star power, as the adult members of the Losers’ Club are played by the likes of Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and James McAvoy. The rest of the group is played by Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, and Andy Bean.

“It: Chapter 2” picks up 27 years after the events of the first movie. The story centers around the grown members of the Losers’ Club returning to their hometown of Derry, Maine, after It/Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård, returning to his breakout role) comes back stronger and crueler than ever. Aside from the Losers Club members, “It: Chapter 2” also stars Xavier Dolan, Jake Weary, and Jess Weixler.

For Skarsgård, returning to his iconic role of Pennywise the Clown proved harder than expected. Speaking to Collider last summer during production, the actor said that the ubiquitous nature of his character after “It” opened made putting the makeup back on a challenge.

“The first time I did it, nobody knew what I would do with it, so it was just all of this expectation,” Skarsgård said. “I didn’t know if it would work, or if people would respond to it. There was a lot of that worry going on about it…I worked really closely with Andy [Muschietti], the director. This time around, because the movie became such a phenomenon, it’s almost like I’m re-adapting myself… Now that I’m going back and doing it, it’s such a bizarre thing. I don’t think I’ll ever really experience anything like it. It’s this dualistic thing of me and the work and the character, and then the thing that it became, but it’s fun.”

“It: Chapter 2” also marks the return of director Andy Muschietti, who previously worked with Jessica Chastain on the horror movie “Mama.” Muschietti is sticking with Warner Bros. following the film’s release and will helm the Flash standalone movie for the DCEU.

Warner Bros. will release “It: Chapter 2” in theaters nationwide September 6. Watch the official trailer in the video below.

