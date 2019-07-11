Jack Reynor Directs Will Poulter in Unnerving ‘Midsommar’ Reunion ‘Bainne’ — Watch Trailer

The actor is turning his skills behind the camera for a black and white period-set chiller with his frequent co-star.

Jack Reynor and Will Poulter aren’t done terrorizing movie-goers just yet, as the “Midsommar” duo have re-teamed for another chilling outing that hinges on the kind of myths and folklore that just won’t die. Reynor makes his directorial debut on the new project, a short entitled “Bainne,” which features his frequent co-star Poulter as an Irish farmer already dealing with some gnawing terror who seems bound for even worse circumstances.

Reynor himself has posted the first trailer for the film on his YouTube page, where he bills the outing as “an Irish ghost story set during The Great Famine of 1845-1852. It is inspired by ancient Irish mythology and traditional Japanese legends, as recorded by the Irish writer Lafcadio Hearn at the end of the 19th century.” The film, shot in black and white, boasts stunning lighting and shadows even in the truncated format of a trailer.

Reynor and Poulter most recently appeared together in Ari Aster’s sun-drenched horror spectacle “Midsommar,” where the longtime friends and co-stars — they’ve also appeared together in films like “Glassland” and “Detroit” — easily slipped into the roles of two ill-fated buddies on a trip from hell.

The film may be Reynor’s first outing behind the camera, but the Irish actor has recently revealed himself to be quite a cinephile in his own right, even hosting his own Instagram account where he digs into beloved movie classics. (Recent discussions included deep dives into “Do the Right Thing,” “The White Diamond,” and “Deep Red.”)

“I’m really proud of it, you know. It was my first opportunity to really get on the camera and to design my own shot list, to think about the composition of a frame and everything that I could use within it to say something,” Reynor recently told Variety of the new film. “Right off the back of ‘Midsommar,’ I came home and then went into production.”

The short also stars Kelly Thornton, Toni O’Rourke, and Steve Wall. “Bainne” will have its world premiere at the Galway Film Festival this Saturday, and hopefully will continue on the festival circuit in the coming months. Check out the film’s first trailer below.

