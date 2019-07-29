Jason Momoa to Star As Man Avenging Wife’s Death in Netflix’s ‘Sweet Girl’

After "Aquaman," Momoa is returning to Netflix for a new film directed by a "Frontier" collaborator

After starring in the $1 billion-plus grossing “Aquaman,” Jason Momoa is heading to Netflix — the streamer announced Monday that it will distribute “Sweet Girl,” in which Momoa will star as a husband who vows to bring justice to those responsible for his wife’s death.

In the movie, Momoa, also known for his role as the bare-chested Dothraki leader Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones,” will be tasked with protecting the only family he has left, his daughter, while seeking vengeance.

“Sweet Girl” will reunite Momoa with several collaborators. The movie will be director Brian Andrew Mendoza’s feature debut. Mendoza was the cinematographer and producer on “Braven” and executive produced the Netflix series “Frontier,” both of which star Momoa.

Momoa and Mendoza are producing alongside Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson of ASAP Entertainment, who also produced “Frontier,” with executive producer Martin Kistler.

“I’m excited to partner with Netflix once again,” Momoa said. “I’m putting a dream team together from Brad and Jeff to my best friend, Brian, who has been my partner for over ten years. It’s a dream come true to collaborate with him and deliver his vision.”

Production on the film hasn’t yet started and there’s no word yet on a release date.

It’s written by Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner, with current revisions by Will Staples.

“Brad and I are ecstatic about bringing another project to Netflix, who have truly made us feel like we have a home to make groundbreaking original features and series,” Fierson said. “Additionally, Jason and Brian are like family, so to re-team with them on a movie after working for three seasons of “Frontier,” is a dream come true. When we first read this script, we knew there was only one actor who could bring the gravitas and depth to the role of Cooper, and that’s Jason. And this is the perfect vehicle for Brian to make his directorial debut.”

Momoa recently wrapped production on “Dune,” the two-part science-fiction epic based on Frank Herbert’s novel, in which he stars alongside Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, and Zendaya. The first part is set for theatrical release next year.

He’ll wield a trident again in 2022 as Aquaman in a sequel to the DC Extended Universe tentpole.

The 2018 comic book movie over-performed for Warner Bros. with a $1.15 billion global gross. It grossed $335 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo.

With “Sweet Girl,” Momoa will return for another Netflix original after the under-the-radar “Frontier.”

The period drama, which released its third season in fall 2018, chronicles the 18th century Canadian fur trade.

Critics lauded Momoa’s performance as the half-Irish, half-Cree fur-covered outlaw.

