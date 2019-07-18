‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ Trailer: Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes Get Crazy Meta

Saban Films is partnering with Fathom Events to bring the sequel to theaters for two nights only this fall.

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes’ iconic indie stoners Jay and Silent Bob are officially back in the debut trailer for this fall’s “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.” The characters made their debut nearly 25 hours ago in Smith’s breakout 1994 indie “Clerks” and recurred in other Smith films like “Mallrats” and “Chasing Amy.” Smith wrote and directed a standalone movie for the characters called “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” that opened in 2001. Jay and Silent Bob last appeared in “Yoga Hosers.”

“Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” follows the title characters as they discover Hollywood is attempting to remake an old movie based on their lives. Jay and Silent Bob head out on a cross-country trip to stop the movie from being made and predictably get into an onslaught of shenanigans. Joining Smith and Mewes on screen are Rosario Dawson, Justin Long, Shannon Elizabeth, Craig Robinson, and many more.

In addition to the film’s debut trailer, distributor Saban Films has also announced it is partnering with Fathom Events to bring “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” to theaters for two nights this fall. The film will screen in more than 600 U.S. movie theaters on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 7pm local time. The first 50 people at each location on October 15 will receive a limited-edition poster. The second round of screenings will take place Thursday, October 17 at 7pm local time in a double feature with “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.”

“Smith and Mewes’ loyal fans have waited long enough to see them reprise their title role in this new chapter,” said Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO. “We’re pleased to be partnering with them, along with Saban Films, to deliver this exclusive two-night event to fans across the country.”

“We are huge fans of Kevin Smith and his work, and are privileged that he and his team had faith in us as a partner on ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,’” added Saban Films VP Jonathan Saba. “This has been a passionate initiative for us at Saban Films, and an honor to work with Kevin. In Fathom, we have a partner who shares our vision to give fans in every corner of the country the opportunity to catch their counter-culture heroes on the big screen in a true theatrical event.”

Watch the “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” trailer in the video below.

