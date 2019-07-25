Jennifer Lopez Teams With ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Writer for ‘The Godmother,’ Eyes Directorial Debut

The "Hustlers" team's next project is a true-crime drama about notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

Jennifer Lopez is teaming with STXfilms for “The Godmother,” a true-crime drama about notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco. Lopez is set to star in and produce the script by “The Sopranos” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” scribe Terence Winter and “Deadwood” writer Regina Corrado. Sources close to the production say Lopez is seriously eyeing the project as her directorial debut.

Based on a true story, “The Godmother” chronicles the incredible rise-and-fall of Griselda “La Madrina” Blanco, who outsmarted and hustled the men around her to rise from an impoverished childhood in Colombia to become one of the world’s biggest drug lords. Blanco was reportedly worth more than $2 billion, and was a key figurehead in Miami’s ruthless and murderous Cocaine Cowboy Wars.

“I’ve been forever fascinated by the story of Griselda Blanco and jumped at the chance to play her on screen,” said Lopez. “She is all things we look for in storytelling and dynamic characters — notorious, ambitious, conniving, chilling. In a genre dominated by legendary kingpins, I’m eager to shine a spotlight on this anti-hero and excited to partner with STX for the third time so we can bring this compelling, complicated story to life.”

Lopez will produce alongside Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, as well as Julie Yorn. Terence Winter, Alex Pettyfer, Alex Brown and Rick Yorn will executive produce.

This is the second project about Griselda Blanco in as many years. Guillermo Navarro directed Catherine Zeta-Jones as Blanco in “Cocaine Godmother,” which debuted on Lifetime in 2018.

“The Godmother” marks Lopez’s third collaboration with STXfilms. She previously worked with the company on the 2018 romantic comedy “Second Act,” about a woman in her 40s who pursues a second chance at a corporate career with a fake resume and credentials.

STX is also partnering with Lopez on the highly anticipated “Hustlers,” which will premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, the project tells the true story of a group of erotic dancers who swindled and scammed their male clientele. The movie stars Lopez alongside Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, Lizzo, and Trace Lysette. Goldmsith-Thomas, Medina, and Lopez produced as well.

“We love working with Jennifer, Elaine and Benny.They are extraordinary producers and we value their partnership and trust. This is an epic true crime story that Jennifer is passionate about telling and we can’t wait to begin production on ‘The Godmother’ with her and her team,” said STX boss Adam Fogelson.

“Hustlers” opens in theaters September 13.

