‘Halloween’ Sequels Confirmed for 2020 and 2021: ‘Halloween Kills’ and ‘Halloween Ends’

The battle between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers will continue through 2021.

John Carpenter has put an end to the rumors regarding the future of the “Halloween” horror movie franchise. A video posted to the filmmaker’s social media pages confirms that two more “Halloween” sequels are being developed for 2020 and 2021. First up is “Halloween Kills,” which sounds like it will pick up with Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode after the events of David Gordon Green’s 2018 “Halloween.” The reboot trilogy will end with the appropriately titled last entry, “Halloween Ends.”

Jason Blum teased last month that he was “discussing stuff” with Jamie Lee Curtis, Collider reported afterwards that a sequel to the “Halloween” reboot was gearing up for a September 2019 film shoot. Universal already has an untitled Blumhouse horror movie scheduled for October 16, 2020 that many expected to be “Halloween 2.” The video announcement now confirms that’s the date for “Halloween Kills.”

Universal and Blumhouse’s “Halloween” reboot opened last October to $76.2 million, the highest opening in the horror franchise’s history and the second biggest October start on record. The film ended its run with $159 million in the U.S. and $255 million globally on a budget in the $10 million range. Most importantly, the film got critics and fans back on the franchise’s good side after a series of poorly received sequels.

The reboot ended with the Strode family seemingly prevailing over Michael Myers by trapping him in the basement of their home and setting the place on fire. The movie ended with a shot of the burnt basement and Michael’s body nowhere to be found. A post-credits scene included Michael breathing, confirming the character survived the events of the film. That’s where “Halloween Kills” is most likely to begin.

Watch the announcement for “Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends” in the video below.

