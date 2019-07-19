Jordan Peele Approves of This Horrifying ‘Cats’ and ‘Us’ Trailer Mash-Up — Watch

The first footage from Tom Hooper's musical is even more chilling when set to the "Us" remix of Luniz's "I Got 5 On It."

Film journalists have already reacted in horror to the first trailer for Universal’s “Cats” musical adaptation, but that’s nothing compared to the overwhelming response from social media users. Less than 24 hours after the trailer’s debut, a viral meme mixing the “Cats” footage with popular music scores has taken over Twitter with terrifying results. One video that sets the “Cats” trailer to the “Us” remix of Luniz’s “I Got 5 On It” has exploded with over 1.8 million views, and best of all, it got director Jordan Peele’s seal of approval.

Other viral “Cats” trailer remixes set the footage to Mica Levi’s hypnotic “Under the Skin” score, Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow’s “Annihilation” score, and the music featured in Stanley Kubrick’s “Eyes Wide Shut.” And of course the “Cats” trailer got mashed up with the “Just want to take another look at you” moment from Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born.”

“Cats” is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s long-running West End and Broadway musical of the same name. The film is the latest project from Tom Hooper, the director of “The King’s Speech” and “Les Misérables.” The latter musical was a major box office hit for Universal in 2012, grossing over $440 million worldwide and landing eight Oscar nominations. The “Cats” cast includes Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, James Corden, Ian McKellen, and Jason Derulo.

Peele’s “Us” opened in theaters earlier this year to critical acclaim and $175 million at the domestic box office. IndieWire recently named Peele’s horror film one of the 10 best movies of 2019 so far. Even more impressive, “Us” is the only original property on the list of the year’s 10 highest-grossing movies so far. Expect Peele’s latest to stick around in the conversation as award season heats up this fall.

“Cats” will open in theaters nationwide December 20 from Universal Pictures. Watch the trailer remixes in the posts below.

