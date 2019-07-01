Kaley Cuoco’s Thriller ‘The Flight Attendant’ Cleared for Takeoff at WarnerMedia Streaming

The agreement is part of an exclusive multi-faceted overall deal with "The Big Bang Theory" star.

Warner Bros. Television Group has committed itself to Kaley Cuoco. The company announced Monday that it has set an exclusive, multi-year production overall deal, aka a pod deal, with its former “Big Bang Theory” star.

The two had already been collaborating on her new upcoming series, “The Flight Attendant,” based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian. But under the terms of the new pod deal, the one-hour thriller, which Cuoco will produce and star in, will go to the upcoming WarnerMedia direct-to-consumer service, which includes its new streaming platform that will launch sometime later this year.

Cuoco will play flight attendant Cassandra Bowden, who wakes with a raging hangover next to a dead body in a Dubai hotel. Confused about what may have happened, she continues with her job and takes a flight to New York, where she’s met by FBI agents who are very curious about her activities overseas.

“The Flight Attendant” landing at WarnerMedia is a huge vote of confidence from WBTVG. Cuoco’s series joins the “Dune” adaptation and two series by “Maniac” showrunner Patrick Somerville that will be part of the original programming for WarnerMedia’s streaming platform, that will also include content from HBO, TBS, TNT, CNN, and more.

Cuoco will serve as an executive producer on the show, alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions, as well as Steve Yockey (“Supernatural”), who will adapt the novel. Suzanne McCormack is co-executive producer.

The overall deal also includes a talent holding deal for Cuoco’s future acting services and her Yes, Norman Productions, which also co-produces the upcoming Warner Bros. Animation series “Harley Quinn” for DC Universe. The company has also acquired the rights to the psychological thriller “Sick Girl,” based on Rachel Hargrove’s debut novel.

