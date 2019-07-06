‘The Father’ and ‘Lara’ Win Big at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

"The Father," from Bulgaria and Greece, took home the Grand Prix, and "Lara," from Germany, won three awards at the Czech festival.

The 2019 installment of the sprawling Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (June 28 – July 6), held for more than 50 years at the sunny resort hub of the Czech Republic, boasted 12,521 accredited attendees, including 395 filmmakers, 1158 global industry professionals, and 605 journalists. They watched a selection of 177 films (156 features, 34 world premieres, and 29 documentaries) at 497 screenings.

Karlovy Vary, run by president Jiří Bartoška and artistic director Karel Och, runs three competitive categories. “The Father,” from Bulgaria and Greece, took home the Grand Prix, and “Lara,” from Germany, won three awards. The full list of winners is below.

OFFICIAL SELECTION – COMPETITION

Jury: Štěpán Hulík (Czech Republic), Annemarie Jacir (State of Palestine),Sergei Loznitsa (Ukraine), Angeliki Papoulia (Greece), Charles Tesson (France)

GRAND PRIX – CRYSTAL GLOBE ($25,000)

Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov’s “The Father” (Bulgaria, Greece)

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE ($15,000)

Jan-Ole Gerster’s “Lara” (Germany)

BEST DIRECTOR AWARD

Tim Mielants for “Patrick” (Belgium)

BEST ACTRESS AWARD

Corinna Harfouch, star of Jan-Ole Gerster’s “Lara” (Germany)

BEST ACTOR AWARD

Milan Ondrík, star of Marko Škop’s “Let There Be Light” (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic)

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

Jonás Trueba ‘s “The August Virgin” (Spain)

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

Antonia Giesen, star of Felipe Ríos’ “The Man of the Future,” (Chile, Argentina)

EAST OF THE WEST – COMPETITION

Jury: Denis Ivanov (Ukraine), Juho Kuosmanen (Finland), Tomáš Pavlíček (Czech Republic), Ioanna Stais (Greece), Dagnė Vildžiūnaite (Lithuania)

GRAND PRIX ($15,000)

Boris Akopov’s “The Bull” (Russia)

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE ($10,000)

Antonio Lukich’s “My Thoughts Are Silent” (Ukraine)

DOCUMENTARY FILMS – COMPETITION

Jury: Andreas Horvath (Austria), Aline Schmid (Switzerland), Gastón Solnicki (Argentina)

GRAND PRIX ($5000)

Ksenia Okhapkina’s “Immortal” (Estonia, Latvia)

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

Mijie Li’s “Confucian Dream” (China)

PRÁVO AUDIENCE AWARD

Olga Sommerová’s “Tackling Life with Ease” (Czech Republic)

CRYSTAL GLOBE FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD CINEMA

Julianne Moore, USA

CRYSTAL GLOBE FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD CINEMA

Patricia Clarkson, USA

FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO CZECH CINEMATOGRAPHY

Vladimír Smutný, Czech Republic

NON-STATUTORY AWARDS

AWARD OF INTERNATIONAL FILM CRITICS

Awarded by The International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI).

Jury: Hugo Emmerzael (Netherlands), Viktor Palák (Czech Republic), Ana Sturm (Slovenia)

Winner: Jonás Trueba’s “The August Virgin” (Spain)

THE ECUMENICAL JURY AWARD

Jury: Alyda Faber (Canada), Martin Horálek (Czech Republic), Peter Sheehan (Australia)

Jan-Ole Gerster’s “Lara” (Germany)

Commendation: Marko Škop Slovak’s “Let There Be Light (Czech Republic)

FEDEORA AWARD

Federation of Film Critics of Europe and the Mediterranean for the best film from East of the West – Competition section.

Jury: Maja Bogojević (Monte Negro), Pavlina Jeleva (Bulgaria), Chiara Spagnoli Gabardi (Italy)

Serhat Karaaslan’s “Passed by Censor” (Turkey, Germany, France)

Special Mention: Lendita Zeqiraj Cosovo’s “Aga’s House” (Croatia, France, Albania)

EUROPA CINEMAS LABEL AWARD

For the best European film in the Official Selection – Competition and in the East of the West – Competition.

Jury: Maarten Alexandera (Belgium), Carinzia Camilleri (Malta), Éva Demeter (Hungary), Denis Samardžić (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Martti Helde’s “Scandinavian Silence” (Estonia, France, Belgium)

KVIFF EASTERN PROMISES WINNERS

WORKS IN PROGRESS (100,000 EUR)

Jury: Khalil Benkirane (Qatar), Aija Berzina (Latvia), Virginie Devesa (France).

Works in Progress is a platform for feature films in progress from Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans, ex-USSR countries, the Middle East and newly also North Africa, which will premiere after the Karlovy Vary IFF. This year,out of 9 projects pitched, the winner Eugen Maryan’s “Pigeon’s Milk” (Russia, Moldova) was awarded post-production services from UPP (60,000 EUR) and Soundsquare (30,000 EUR) and 10,000 EUR in cash from Barrandov Studio.

DOCS IN PROGRESS (5,000 EUR)

Jury: Pierre-Alexis Chevit (France), Lejla Dedić (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Patricia Drati (Denmark).

Docs in Progress is a platform for documentary films in progress from Central and Eastern Europe, the Bal-kans, ex-USSR countries, the Middle East and newly also North Africa, that will premiere after the Karlovy Vary IFF. The winner out of eight pitches is Afsaneh Salari’s was “The Silhouettes” (Iran, Philippines).

EURIMAGES LAB PROJECT AWARD (50,000 EUR)

Jury: Majlinda Tafa (Albania), Tereza Nvotová (Slovak Republic / Czech Republic), Frank Peijnenburg (Netherlands).

KVIFF is the first of four festivals to present the Eurimages award in the value of 50,000 EUR, which is dedicated to films in the production or postproduction stage that cross traditional forms of cinematographic expression and are produced in international collaborations. The winner out of eight project pitches from the Eurimages fund member countries is Kevin B. Lee, Chloé Galibert-Laîné’s “Bottled Songs” (Germany, France, USA, Finland).

KVIFF & MIDPOINT DEVELOPMENT AWARD (10,000 EUR)

For the first time this year, the Karlovy Vary IFF in collaboration with the Midpoint script and project development program as well as the When East Meets West co-production market and Trieste Film Festival also awarded the KVIFF & Midpoint Development Award for screenplays that have gone through development within the Feature Launch 2019 program and are ready for co-production. Out of eight Works in Development pitches, the winner was Dániel Hevér’s “Some Birds” (Hungary).

