Kevin Smith Is Doing a Live Reading of His Never-Produced ‘Clerks III’ Script

The '90s cult classic had a third chapter, never seen or heard until now.

Following the anniversary of the nastiest tweet ever written about someone’s life partner, Kevin Smith took to Twitter to announce another exciting event: A live reading of the “Clerks III” script, a never-produced second sequel to Smith’s 1994 debut film which made him one of the most influential indie filmmakers of the ’90s. The reading will be a benefit for The First Avenue Playhouse, a self-described dessert theater in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey – Smith’s home state.

“This August – in the great state of New Jersey!,” the filmmaker tweeted by way of an announcement. “Come hear what might have been, when we read the unmade CLERKS III script! There are only 80 seats at a pricey $100 apiece, but all the money goes to The First Avenue Playhouse (it’s a Benefit for them)!”

Clearly there’s a high demand for the undiscovered project, as the 80 available tickets quickly sold out, prompting Smith to add a second performance.

“Even at $100 a ticket, the CLERKS III script reading to benefit the First Avenue Playhouse sold out so fast, we have ADDED A SECOND SHOW to accommodate the demand!,” he wrote.

A sardonic slacker buddy comedy shot in black and white and set in a video store, “Clerks” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 1994 to great acclaim before becoming an undisputed cult classic. “Clerks” featured the introduction of many recurring characters in the Smith oeuvre, namely Jay and Silent Bob, the latter of which is the filmmaker’s mute alter ego. Jy and Silent Bob would go on to appear in Smith follow-ups “Mallrats” (1995), “Chasing Amy” (1997), “Dogma” (1999), and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” (2001), all of which take place in the same continuity as “Clerks,” otherwise known as the View Askewniverse.

In 2006, Smith made “Clerks II,” which picked up with the same characters 10 years following the events of the first film. The film premiered out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival and was considered a critical and commercial success, grossing $27 million worldwide from a $5 million budget.

The existence of a “Clerks III” script is not news to Kevin Smith fans. The filmmaker has been floating the idea for years, even once hinting that it might live as a Broadway play. This benefit reading may be the first step toward Smith’s theatrical dreams becoming a reality.

Interested parties can attempt to buy tickets here.

