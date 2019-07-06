Kevin Spacey Was Questioned in U.S. by Scotland Yard Over Sexual Assault Allegations

The actor was not arrested after being questioned in May, but the investigation into six allegations is ongoing.

In May, Kevin Spacey was questioned by officers from Scotland Yard in connection to sexual assault allegations the actors faces in the U.K. (Via Variety.) Spacey voluntarily submitted to questioning in the U.S., but was not charged. The investigation is still ongoing, police told Variety. There have been a total of six allegations against Spacey lodged at Scotland Yard, London’s Metropolitan Police force. The victims are six different men, and the alleged offenses occurred between 1996 and 2013.

“In May 2019, a man was voluntarily interviewed under caution in America, by officers from the Met’s Complex Case Team,” the force said in a statement to Variety, without specifying where the questioning took place or how many of the allegations it included. “He was not arrested. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Spacey has yet to face any formal charges relating to the U.K. allegations.

The first allegation was made in late 2017, with more in the year following. Most of the alleged assaults took place in London, where Spacey was based for several years while he served as artistic director of London’s Old Vic Theater from 2003-2015. The earliest allegation being investigated dates to 1996, before his tenure at the Old Vic, and the latest to 2013.

An internal investigation conducted by the Old Vic found that that Spacey’s “stardom and status at The Old Vic may have prevented people, and in particular junior staff or young actors, from feeling that they could speak up or raise a hand for help.” The theater said that 20 men had come forward with claims against Spacey.

The “House of Cards” and American Beauty” actor is currently facing criminal charges of indecent assault and battery in Massachusetts. In July of 2016, an accuser alleges Spacey bought him “multiple alcoholic beverages” before forcibly touching and fondling the then-18-year-old’s genitals. Spacey pleaded not guilty to the charges and is expected to attend a hearing related to the case in Massachusetts on Monday. On Friday, July 5, the accuser dropped a civil lawsuit he had filed against Spacey a week earlier.

Spacey has also been sued by a massage therapist who alleges that Spacey tried to force him to grab the actor’s genitals.

