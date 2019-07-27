‘The Banker’s Wife’: Lesli Linka Glatter to Direct All Eight Episodes of Amazon’s Book Adaptation

Writer Meredith Stiehm will write the scripts for the pair's first project post-"Homeland," while Amazon also announced an overall deal with Lena Waithe.

To kick off Amazon’s session of the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Amazon Studios announced it has ordered an adaptation of Cristina Alger’s novel “The Banker’s Wife.” Emmy-winning “Homeland” director and executive producer Lesli Linka Glatter will direct all eight episodes of the first season, while her “Homeland” colleague, former “NYPD Blue” scribe and fellow Emmy-winner Meredith Stiehm will be writing each entry.

“As soon as we read ‘The Banker’s Wife,’ we knew this would be a series that our Amazon Prime Video customers will love, a fast-paced, compelling story that pulls you in immediately,” Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be working with Meredith and Lesli to bring their vision to the screen.”

“The Banker’s Wife,” per Amazon’s provided summary, is an international thriller set in the world of global finance that focuses on two women investigating a mysterious plane crash. “As they shine a light on hidden offshore accounts meant to be kept in the dark, the pair will become embedded in the crosshairs of danger within a larger conspiracy of money laundering, powerful politicians and a web of terrorists and criminals, thus transforming their lives forever.”

From Amazon Studios and Federation Entertainment, “The Banker’s Wife” will be executive produced by Stiehm, Linka Glatter, Sherry Marsh (of Marsh Entertainment), Ashley Stern, and Pascal Breton. Alger, who also wrote the New York Times bestseller “Girls Like Us,” is represented by ICM Partners.

In other news, Amazon also announced a new overall deal with Lena Waithe. Waithe had already been given a two-season commitment for her horror anthology series “THEM,” but will now work with Amazon Studios to create and produce original series which will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

“Lena is a powerhouse writer and producer who also has a gift for identifying exciting and authentic voices,” Salke said in a separate statement. “Our upcoming series ‘THEM’ is the result of her rare ability to cultivate brilliant voices like Little Marvin and bring his wholly original and compelling vision to Amazon. We look forward to collaborating with Lena and her team for years to come.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Amazon Studios and am looking forward to this next chapter,” Waithe said in the statement. “Both of our goals are aligned in that we want to continue elevating storytellers who are underrepresented and have a unique vision of the world.”

Waithe is an Emmy-winning writer behind “Master of None” and wrote the upcoming drama “Queen & Slim,” directed by Melina Matsoukas. She’s also developing the comedy series “Twenties” at BET.

Update: Jennifer Salke also announced first-look deals with Connie Britton and Blake Lively during her executive session panel.

“We closed a first-look deal with Blake [Lively],” Salke said. “We are developing a show. It’s called the Untitled Blake Lively Show. It’s set in New York with a fashion component.”

She also added there was another project in development with Lively based on existing intellectual property.

