Lulu Wang Sets Secretive Sci-Fi Film ‘Children of the New World’ as ‘Farewell’ Followup

The film will follow Wang's breakout hit, and will reportedly adapt from a short story collection that has already caught the eye of fellow filmmaker Kogonada.

It’s a big week for breakout filmmaker Lulu Wang. On Friday, A24 will release the director and screenwriter’s breakout Sundance hit, “The Farewell,” but Wang is already queuing up her next feature: an intriguing-sounding sci-fi offering that continues her love for mining family dynamics for big drama.

Big Beach and Votiv announced today they will produce Wang’s next film, billed as “a science-fiction feature” titled “Children of the New World.” While plot details are being kept under wraps, the filmmaker is reportedly adapting the film from Alexander Weinstein’s well-received collection of short stories, also named “Children of the New World.”

Weinstein’s short story collection was released in 2016, and garnered a number of accolades, including earning spots as an NPR Best Book of the Year and a New York Times Book Review Notable Book of the Year. While it’s unclear which of the short stories Wang will be adapting for the screen, at least one of them is already spoken for: “Columbus” filmmaker Kogonada is working on his own much-hyped followup film, based on Weinstein’s short story “Saying Goodbye to Yang,” which also appears in the “Children” collection.

Per the book’s official synopsis, it “introduces readers to a near-future world of social media implants, memory manufacturers, dangerously immersive virtual reality games, and alarmingly intuitive robots. … ‘Children of the New World’ grapples with our unease in this modern world and how our ever-growing dependence on new technologies has changed the shape of our society. Alexander Weinstein is a visionary new voice in speculative fiction for all of us who are fascinated by and terrified of what we might find on the horizon.

Dani Melia and Peter Saraf will produce for Big Beach, with Justin Lothrop for Votiv. Brent Stiefel will executive produce for Votiv.

“I could not have made ‘The Farewell’ without my fantastic producers at Big Beach, so I’m looking forward to this new collaboration, with them and Votiv, to continue exploring the evolving dynamics of family,” Wang said in an official statement.

Big Beach producer Melia added, “We had an incredible experience collaborating with Lulu Wang on ‘The Farewell’ and are thrilled to be making another film with this visionary director, this time working alongside Votiv and exploring a completely different space and genre.”

Wang’s latest film earned some of the best reviews in Park City and was named the festival’s best picture and best director in IndieWire’s critics’ poll. The family comedy-drama now heads into the summer backed by A24 and a dramatic breakthrough for Awkwafina, who previously gained attention on the big screen with supporting roles in “Ocean’s 8” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

The film went on to win the Audience Award at Sundance London, Atlanta Film Festival, LA Asian Pacific Film Festival and Cinetopia. It arrives in theaters this Friday, thanks to A24.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.