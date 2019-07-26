Mahershala Ali Graces TV Again to Join Second Season of ‘Ramy’

The two-time Academy Award winner has been a fan of fellow Muslim-American Ramy Youssef's Hulu series.

Mahershala Ali will be back on your small screen. Fresh off of his stint on “True Detective,” the two-time Academy Award winner will join “Ramy,” it was announced Friday at the Television Critics Association press tour session for Hulu.

Chosen as one of IndieWire’s Best New TV Shows of 2019, “Ramy” follows “an Egyptian-American millennial named Ramy (played by creator, producer, and writer Ramy Youssef); the series dials in on a generation caught between progressive ideals and regressive traditions; between wanting to form their own relationship with God and being told there’s only one way to do it right; between the old ways and the new,” as IndieWire TV Critic and Deputy TV Editor Ben Travers described in his initial review.

Confident and well-structured, the 10-episode first season makes an overall impact with a compelling cast of characters trying to negotiate their faith. The show apparently performed well with Ali, and according to Hulu, the actor is a “huge fan of the series.” He’ll join Youssef as a guest star in the new season, slated to premiere sometime in 2020.

Ali just received an Emmy nomination for his performance as Arkansas police detective and Vietnam War veteran Wayne Hayes on HBO’s “True Detective.” He received Oscars for his roles in “Moonlight” and “Green Book.”

Meanwhile, Hulu also announced the following news:

“The Handmaid’s Tale” renewed: The 11-time Emmy-winning drama series has been picked up for a fourth season. New episodes of Season 3 have been airing weekly on Wednesdays.

Hulu gets in bed with Amy Schumer: The streaming service has a first-look deal with the comedian that will start with her new comedy series “Love, Beth.” Schumer created, directed, wrote, executive produced and stars in the 10-episode half-hour series. “Love, Beth” is expected to debut in late 2020.

Hulu enters Padma Lakshmi’s kitchen: The streaming service will develop a new as-yet untitled series from the “Top Chef” host that is described as “a living cookbook made up more from people and culture than recipes.” The 10-episode half-hour series will be shot around America and highlight the culinary traditions throughout history, with emphasis on the immigrant community.

Premiere Dates:

Nov. 15 – “Dollface” – In the new 10-episode series, Kat Dennings is Jules, a young woman who, after a breakup, must rekindle the female friendships she left behind. The series also stars Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky.

Dec. 6 – “Reprisal” – In this new 10-episode drama, Abigail Spencer stars as a woman who was left for dead but then seeks revenge against a gang of gear heads. The show also stars Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Madison Davenport, Rhys Wakefield, David Dastmalchian, W. Earl Brown, and Gilbert Owuor.

Dec. 13 – “Marvel’s Runaways” will return for its third season

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.