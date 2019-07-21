‘Man in the High Castle’ Sneak Peek: Juliana Goes on an Unsettling Journey in the Final Season – Watch

Plus, Amazon finally revealed when the show will return this fall.

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers from “Man in the High Castle” Season 3.]

Will the Resistance realize their vision for a better world when “Man in the High Castle” returns? The sneak peek below shows that it’s within their reach.

At a Comic-Con panel for the fourth and final season of Amazon Prime Video’s alternate history drama “Man in the High Castle,” cast members Rufus Sewell, Joel De La Fuente, Jason O’Mara, Chelah Horsdal, and Frances Turner, along with executive producers Isa Dick Hackett, Daniel Percival, and David Scarpa gathered to tease what’s coming next.

At the end of Season 3, Reichsmarschall John Smith’s (Sewell) world has come crashing down as his wife takes their children and leaves him, and then he’s forced to watch the Statue of Liberty come crashing down. He also ends up losing Juliana Crain (Alexa Davalos) as well, when she travels to another reality, with only her blood from his gunshot left behind to show she ever existed at all.

In the final season, the forces of Nazism and imperialism gets a new foe as a new Black insurgent movement rises up. Meanwhile, Takeshi Kido (Joel De La Fuente) finds himself torn between his duty and his family, as the season introduces viewers to one of his sons. Also, John Smith will be tempted to use the Nazi portal to another universe, now that he found out that counterparts from other universes can travel if their alternate entity is dead.

Percival said about the final season, “It was terrifying. It’s a very epic… In some ways it’s very conclusive and very ambiguous. It’s about hope and new possibilities. I think we achieve what we set out to do.”

When the series started, the premise that the Axis powers winning World War II and established Nazis in America felt fantastical. But Scarpa noted that now, “Headlines have moved toward the show.” Dick Hackett added that her father, Philip K. Dick, would have been satisfied with the show because he had always felt that “Fascism is the enemy wherever it is. We should always be on our guard.”

The panel also introduced new cast member Frances Turner, who plays a woman named Belle who lived in the Jim Crow South in Alabama when the Axis won and took over. She endures incredible hardship before she makes her way to the Neutral Zone to lead a new group this season.

And finally, the sneak peek below reveals the fate of Juliana Crain after she traveled away from John Smith:

“The Man in the High Castle” returns for its final season on Friday, Nov. 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

