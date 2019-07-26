Meryl Streep to Be Honored With TIFF’s Inaugural Tribute Actor Award

The lauded actress will join previously announced honorees Jeff Skoll and David Linde at the revamped festival kickoff event.

The Toronto International Film Festival’s newly revamped Tribute Gala can boast at least one huge name already: the festival announced today that Meryl Streep will be on hand to accept the TIFF Tribute Actor Award at the festival’s kickoff event. The gala is an annual fundraiser “to support TIFF’s year-round programs and core mission to transform the way people see the world through film, and to celebrate the film industry’s outstanding contributors.”

With an extensive film, television, and stage career spanning over 40 years, Streep has won three Academy Awards — for her roles in “K​ramer vs. Kramer,​” “Sophie’s Choice​,” and ​”The Iron Lady” — and, in 2018, she set an unsurpassed record with her 21st Oscar nomination for her role in “The Post.​”

“Meryl Streep is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actors of her generation,” said TIFF Co-Head Joana Vicente in an official statement. “Her tremendous contribution to cinema, television, and the stage spans five decades; from her early roles in ​’The Deer Hunter,​’ ‘​Kramer vs. Kramer,’​ ​ and ​’Sophie’s Choice’​ to later films including​ ‘The Devil Wears Prada,​’ ‘​The Iron Lady​,​​’ and​ ‘The Post,’​ she has portrayed characters that are as compelling as they are timeless. TIFF could not be more thrilled to honour such a skilled and exemplary artist.”

Streep was just seen in a starring role in the Emmy-winning HBO series “Big Little Lies,” which ended its second season run earlier this month. Next up: Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” a new project with Martin Scorsese, and Netflix’s star-studded adaptation of the Broadway hit “The Prom.”

And she’ll be at TIFF with at least one new film: Steven Soderbergh’s Netflix comedy “The Laundromat,” which also stars Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas, will have its North American premiere at the festival.

As was previously announced, TIFF will also honor Participant Media with the newly-created TIFF Impact Award, as the multi-platform content company is being singled out for “creating a union between social impact and cinema.” It will be accepted by founder and chairman Jeff Skoll and CEO David Linde, as they celebrate the company’s fifteenth anniversary and over a decade of “social action through storytelling.”

This year’s gala will also include the introduction of the ​Mary Pickford Award,​ designed to honor “a female emerging talent in the industry.” The inaugural award is given this year in celebration of United Artists’ 100th anniversary, and is of course named after the trailblazing Pickford (a Toronto native).

The event takes place Monday, September 9 at the Fairmont Royal York, during the 44th Toronto International Film Festival.

The 44th Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5 – 15, 2019.

