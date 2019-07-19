Michael Giacchino: What Matt Reeves Is Planning for ‘The Batman’ Is ‘Pretty Darn Awesome’

The composer had some fun at Comic-Con by recording his panel audience telling Reeves not to "screw up" the upcoming Batman movie.

Since breaking big as a film director with 2008’s “Cloverfield,” Matt Reeves has often turned to Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino to create the original scores for his films. Reeves and Giacchino have since worked together on “Let Me In,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” and “War for the Planet of the Apes.” Does this mean Giacchino will be scoring Reeves’ “The Batman” with Robert Pattinson? No deal has been made as of yet, so the musician wouldn’t confirm the rumor during a recent appearance at Comic-Con

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” Giacchino said (via CinemaBlend). “I just know that my friend is working really hard right now. Anyway, I’ll say that.”

Still, Giacchino appears to be familiar with some of what Reeves is developing for “The Batman” and amped up anticipation by sharing praise for what the director has in store for Pattinson’s Caped Crusader. As Giacchino said, “Matt wanted me to tell you that he’s working very hard to make a good movie. I’ve actually been able to see a few things that he’s showed me that he’s working on and it’s pretty darn awesome. It looks really, really amazing.”

Giacchino’s Comic-Con appearance ended with a video message in which he got the entire audience at in Comic-Con’s Ballroom 20 to address his camera and say, “Hey, Matt, don’t screw up our Batman movie.” Reeves appropriately reacted on social media by writing, “Nothing like a little encouragement.”

Pattinson was confirmed at the end of May to be playing Bruce Wayne/Batman in Reeves’ Warner Bros. comic book tentpole. Pattinson is the next Batman after Ben Affleck, who starred as the superhero in Zack Snyder’s “Batman v Superman” and “Justice League.” Affleck was originally going to direct and star in “The Batman” before Reeves took over and overhauled the project.

Reeves has yet to announce any additional cast members, nor has the plot of “The Batman” leaked. It’s expected the film will not be an origin story.

Warner Bros. has already set a June 25, 2021 release date for “The Batman.”

