‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 First Trailer: Manson, Son of Sam, and Lots of Heinous Crimes

David Fincher's Netflix serial killer drama takes on Charles Manson, Son of Sam, and the Atlanta Child Murders in its ambitious second season.

The first footage from the long-awaited “Mindhunter” Season 2 has dropped courtesy of Netflix’s teaser trailer. The serial killer drama, executive produced by “Seven” and “Zodiac” mastermind David Fincher, became a breakout hit for the streaming giant in October 2017 and new episodes are finally ready to debut nearly two years later.

“Mindhunter” Season 2 reunites Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as FBI agents in the Behavioral Science Unit who interview notorious serial killers in order to solve ongoing cases. The new episodes cover the Atlanta child murders, a series of killings that took place between 1979 and 1981. In order to crack the case, Groff and McCallany’s FBI agents turn to such iconic serial killers as Charles Manson and Son of Sam. The first trailer also confirms the Season 2 return of fan-favorite coed killer Ed Kemper, played by Cameron Britton.

“He has an overwhelming fantasy life, fantasies of what he’s done, what he wants to do,” Kemper tells the agents about a mysterious new killer. “His dreams will consume him. Soon the real world won’t even compare.”

When McCallany’s character asks Kemper how they can catch the new killer, Kemper chillingly responds, “If he’s any good, you can’t.”

The “Mindhunter” Season 2 trailer weaves the agents’ conversation with Kemper against new footage from the season, including a brief shot of Charles Manson. Manson is played by Damon Herriman, who also appears as the famous serial killer in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Another scene of a woman walking into her home and discovering a heinous crime is also woven throughout the one-minute teaser.

Fincher has teased that one of the big differences with “Mindhunter” Season 2 is that it takes place during a time when serial killers were becoming national talking points and cultural figures. The first season depicted the birth of the FBI’s criminal psychology and criminal profiling division, which meant it was largely a hush operation confined to the basement. Fincher says the world is a much different place in “Mindhunter” Season 2.

“Mindhunter” Season 2 will debut August 16 on Netflix. Watch the first official trailer for the new episodes in the video below.

