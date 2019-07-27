‘Modern Love’ First Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, and Julia Garner Highlight Amazon Anthology Series

The new show is based on memorable installments of the ongoing New York Times column of the same name.

With all the adaptations that Amazon has coming through the pipeline, it’s time for newspaper stories to take center stage. At the Television Critics Association press tour, the streaming service unveiled the first look at “Modern Love,” the eight-part series based on the New York Times column of the same name.

Each half-hour installment follows a different story based on love, from the deep connection between a New Yorker and her doorman to a potential spontaneous relationship from a supermarket meet-cute. Even though most of these episodes look to be lit under the sunny skies of the big cities, they’ll track various stylistic flourishes for each level of human connection.

Much as the podcast of the same name assembles stars from the worlds of film, TV, and theater to bring these NYT columns to life in audio form, this new show has brought together an impressive cast to dramatize some of the most memorable stories from the series. Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Julia Garner, Olivia Cooke, Catherine Keener, Dev Patel, Gary Carr, John Slattery, Shea Whigham, and Andrew Scott all make notable appearances throughout the show’s first planned season.

Following the spirit of the anthology series, the show also features a number of writers and directors across its multiple episodes. Executive producer John Carney and “Catastrophe” co-creator Sharon Horgan served in both roles for the “Modern Love” installment featuring Fey and Slattery, while Emmy Rossum and Tom Hall each direct episodes of their own.

“Modern Love” joins Amazon’s slate for the remainder of 2019, which also includes the rotoscope animated series “Undone,” the ambitious fantasy series “Carnival Row,” and the first season of “The Expanse,” following the streaming service’s resurrection of the series.

Watch the teaser for the season (including some unexpected tennis court conduct) below:

“Modern Love” premieres October 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

