Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster Will Become Thor in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The Taika Waititi film will take inspiration in part from Jason Aaron's comic series in which Jane Foster becomes the Goddess of Thunder.

To cheers loud enough to shake Valhalla to its foundations, Natalie Portman took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H with the mighty hammer Mjolnir in hand. Yes, Portman’s Jane Foster will become Thor in director Taika Waititi’s next Marvel Studios film “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

The astrophysicist Foster became the Goddess of Thunder in comic book writer Jason Aaron’s extraordinary “Thor” series starting in 2014. Foster was dying of cancer but she found herself worthy of Mjolnir when Thor himself suddenly became unworthy — he would go on to call himself the Odinson and ride a freaky giant goat, while Foster’s Thor fought for justice. The only problem was that when she became Thor, the transformation each time would cause all the progress Foster had made with her chemotherapy to vanish. Being a superhero, being Thor, was the right thing for Foster to do — but it was literally killing her. Which made her all the more heroic, and thus all the more worthy of wielding Mjolnir.

Who knows how much of Aaron’s storyline will make it into Waititi’s film? Chris Hemsworth will be back as the God of Thunder — will he lose his powers? Will he become just the Odinson? Who knows? In “Avengers: Endgame,” he made Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie the new lord of Asgard to rule in his stead, since he felt he was not up to the mantle of leadership.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” opens November 5, 2021.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.