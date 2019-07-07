7 New Netflix Shows to Check Out in July 2019, and the Best Reasons to Watch

One long-time original comes to an end, another gets an early remake, and plenty more "Stranger Things" are happening on Netflix this July.

1. “Orange Is the New Black” Season 7 (available July 26)

Why Should I Watch? Well, Season 7 marks the end of “Orange Is the New Black,” which either makes for a compelling argument to get caught up or a reasonable rationale to avoid it altogether. Speaking to the first point, Jenji Kohan’s landmark Netflix original has helped usher in a more diversified TV space, draw attention to a problematic prison system, and provide truckloads of Emmys to the very worthy Uzo Aduba. Toss in the fact it helped elevate more than a few key voices set to shape television’s future, including Stephen Falk (“You’re the Worst”) and S.J. Clarkson (who’s helming the upcoming “Game of Thrones” spinoff), and it’s been a significant series since it debuted in mid-2013. But it’s also a long series. Each season consists of 13 hour-long episodes, and the most recent entries have highlighted Netflix’s bloating problems. So if you fell behind, maybe just read a few recaps to get ready for the end?

Bonus Reason: Maybe you’re familiar with one Natasha Lyonne, star, producer, and co-creator of a little series called “Russian Doll”? Well, guess what Netflix newbies — she’s in this show, too. Frankly, “Russian Doll’s” first season is so good, it elevates Lyonne to must-watch status, so watching her develop her “junkie philosopher” Nicky Nichols one last time should be enticing no matter how much “OITNB” you’ve seen already.

2. “Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein” (available July 16)

Allyson Riggs / Netflix

Why Should I Watch? Honestly, if you chuckled at the title, you’re probably already in the bag for this one. OK, stay with me here: “Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein” is a 28-minute mockumentary investigation into David Harbour’s dad. Per the special, Harbour’s father carries a mysterious acting legacy that his son is looking to uncover through careful examination of old TV plays starring dear old dad. With a certain Welles-ian flair, David Harbour Jr. (the elder Harbour) plays both Dr. Frankenstein and his monster in one such production, and through this effort, Habour III hopes to reveal truths about his family’s complicated (and fictitious) history. Did you get all that? Did I? No, actually, I don’t think I did, but again, none of this is real, so the lengths to which Harbour goes for a laugh already deserve some degree of praise. Here’s hoping the follow through is nothing but the right kind of monstrosity.

Bonus Reason: Alfred Molina and Kate Berlant will guest star, along with a few other surprise visitors, so this very short new special should nevertheless be packed with entertainment. Come for Harbour’s Orson Welles impression, stay for answers you didn’t know you needed.

Tina Rowden

Why Should I Watch? Odds are pretty high you watched already, but in case you’ve missed the biggest Netflix phenomenon since shifting from DVDs-by-mail to streaming-by-internet, “Stranger Things” is all ’80s, all the time. Whether it’s the early 1980s setting or referencing the era’s most popular films, Matt and Ross Duffer’s original series is steeped in the period’s culture, for better or worse. If you’re hellbent on a nostalgia trip or just really miss mullets, maybe give this show a try.

Bonus Reason: The popularly of “Stranger Things” has pushed it into the upper echelon of entertainment culture. That doesn’t mean it’s high art (though it does certainly get a lot of awards attention), but it does mean people are aware of it, so TV fans kind of have to check it out. Whether they like the show or not, “Stranger Things” is going to come up at weekend cookouts, wedding receptions, and plenty of other summer get togethers, so be prepared with an opinion — or be prepared to talk about “Game of Thrones” instead. Ugh.

4. “Aziz Ansari: Right Now” (available July 9)

Netflix

Why Should I Watch? Aziz Ansari’s stand-up sets make for some of the hottest tickets in town. Whether that’s live, in-person during his ongoing “Road to Nowhere” tour or when a recorded performance makes its way to Netflix, people tend to sit up and pay attention. Given Ansari has been staying under the radar since a controversial article surfaced on the now-defunct Babe.net, odds are high his first starring role in over two years will get even more attention than before, as audiences are curious to hear how the sexual misconduct claim affected the former “Parks and Recreation” star.

Bonus Reason: Spike Jonze. The Academy Award-winning writer of “Her” and and Oscar-nominated director of “Being John Malkovich” is helming the special, which was recorded during Ansari’s tour dates at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Whatever Jonze points a camera at, you should want to check out.

