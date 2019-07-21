‘No One Saw a Thing’ Trailer: SundanceTV True Crime Series With ‘The Jinx’ Vibes

The producers of "The Jinx" go into America's Heartland to examine an unsolved vigilante murder with almost 60 witnesses.

If you thought Robert Durst was scary, wait until you meet the townspeople of Skidmore, Missouri. “I was glad he was dead. Killing him was the only way it was gonna stop,” sounds a woman’s voice in the first trailer for “No One Saw a Thing,” a new documentary crime series heading to SundanceTV in August, produced by Blumhouse.

Per the official synopsis: “A new six-episode true crime documentary series from Blumhouse Television and Delirio Films, ‘No One Saw A Thing’ examines an unsolved murder in the American Heartland and the corrosive effects of vigilantism in small town America. The case garnered international attention in the early 1980s after a so-called ‘town bully’ was shot dead in front of almost 60 townspeople in tiny Skidmore, Missouri. These witnesses deny having seen anything, to this very day.”

“That was the one mistake that they made, was that they didn’t kill his wife. I would’ve killed his wife,” says another man who looks like an aging KISS roadie.

Related 'Don't Let Go' Trailer: David Oyelowo Stars in Blumhouse's Twisted Time-Traveling Murder Thriller

Blumhouse TV Previews 'Unparalleled' Brand Expansion, Including More Genres and Bigger Budgets

Award-winning Israeli filmmaker Avi Belkin (“Mike Wallace Is Here”) directs and serves as executive producer of the six-episode series, which is also executive produced by Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, and Marci Wiseman and co-executive produced by Mary Lisio as part of Blumhouse Television. Delirio’s Rafael Marmor and Christopher Leggett (“Honey Boy,” “Mike Wallace Is Here”) also serve as executive producers.

Belkin is the director of three feature documentaries: 2012’s “Kreutzer Sonata,” 2015’s “Winding,” and the forthcoming “Mike Wallace Is Here.” This new docu-series is obviously quite different in tone and content from the forthcoming film, which examines the life and career of the late great “60 Minutes” host. In his positive review out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, IndieWire’s own David Ehrlich called the film: “A sharp, propulsive portrait of the hostile, dignified newsman who may have transformed television news into a weapon of mass destruction.”

Belkin is having quite the busy summer. Magnolia Pictures will open “Mike Wallace Is Here” in select theaters on July 26, and SundanceTV premieres “No One Saw A Thing” on August 1. Check out the chilling and intriguing trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.