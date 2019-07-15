Olivia Munn Got Frustrated With How Little Bryan Singer Knew About Her ‘X-Men’ Character

The actress worked with Singer on the 2016 superhero flop "X-Men: Apocalypse."

Olivia Munn worked with Bryan Singer on 20th Century Fox’s 2016 superhero tentpole “X-Men: Apocalypse,” in which she starred as the villainous mutant Psylocke. The movie was a bomb with film critics and fans, and apparently making the film wasn’t exactly pleasant for Munn. During a recent video interview with GQ (via The Playlist), Munn said that it was frustrating working with Singer and “Apocalypse” screenwriter Simon Kinberg because they knew next to nothing about her mutant character.

“When I was doing ‘X-Men,’ I was actually surprised that the director and the writer didn’t even know that Psylocke had a twin brother,” Munn said. “And I had to talk to them about a lot of different things about Psylocke and some other parts of the world that they didn’t even know, and that, as a fan, was very frustrating.”

Munn isn’t the only “X-Men” cast member with gripes about working on “Apocalypse” with Singer begin the director’s. Speaking to Rolling Stone last year, Sophie Turner said her experience with Singer was not a positive one. While the Jean Grey actress did not get into specifics, she did say, “Our time together was unpleasant.”

Related Olivia Munn Criticizes Quentin Tarantino for 'Pushing Past Abusive Behavior' Without 'Earning' It

'Transparent' Creator Jill Soloway to Replace Bryan Singer as 'Red Sonja' Director

Singer was accused of sexual misconduct by five men in a report published by The Atlantic in January. The allegations were the latest development in Singer’s timeline of being accused of sexual harassment and abuse. Allegations against Singer date back to at least 1997, when the director was sued during the making of “Apt Pupil” for allegedly filming minors naked without permission.

Munn has been one of the most outspoken actresses when it comes to sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood. The actress was one of several women who accused Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct in a November 2017 report from the Los Angeles Times and in September 2018 she revealed she got a scene removed from “The Predator” after she discovered one of her co-stars was a registered sex offender. Earlier this month, Munn made headlines for calling out Quentin Tarantino and Casey Affleck for “pushing past” their abuse allegations without “earning it.”

Munn currently stars on the Starz drama series “The Rook,” airing Sundays at 8pm ET.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.