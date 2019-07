Where to See ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ on Celluloid, Quentin Tarantino’s Preferred Format

We've got every location in North America playing the film in 35mm and 70mm.

Any bonafide Quentin Tarantino fan knows how the auteur wants you to see “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”: on celluloid. That’s his preferred format at his own New Beverly Cinema.

For your viewing pleasure, IndieWire has obtained a list of theaters showing the film in 70mm (five screens) and 35mm (51), including 19 Alamo Drafthouses.

Here’s the list, in alphabetical order, by state and city. Showings in most locations start on Thursday, July 25 late afternoon local time.

70MM

ARCLIGHT HOLLYWOOD HOLLYWOOD CA ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE NEW MISSION SAN FRANCISCO CA MUSIC BOX THEATRE 2 CHICAGO IL VILLAGE EAST 7 NEW YORK NY CINEPLEX VARSITY 12 TORONTO ON

35MM

ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE TEMPE TEMPE AZ CALIFORNIA 3 BERKELEY CA ARCLIGHT CULVER CITY CULVER CITY CA ARCLIGHT HOLLYWOOD HOLLYWOOD CA ARCLIGHT LA JOLLA LA JOLLA CA ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE LOS ANGELES LOS ANGELES CA NEW BEVERLY LOS ANGELES CA VISTA LOS ANGELES CA GRAND LAKE 4 OAKLAND CA PACIFIC PALISADES PACIFIC PALISADES CA ARCLIGHT PASADENA PASADENA CA BALBOA TWIN SAN FRANCISCO CA FOUR STAR TWIN SAN FRANCISCO CA ARCLIGHT SHERMAN OAKS SHERMAN OAKS CA SIE FILM CENTER 3 DENVER CO ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE LITTLETON LITTLETON CO SUN-RAY THEATER JACKSONVILLE FL LOGAN THEATRE CHICAGO IL ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE MAIN ST KANSAS CITY KC COOLIDGE CNR. MOVIEHOUSE 2 BROOKLINE MA SOMERVILLE THEATRE 5 SOMERVILLE MA AFI SILVER THEATRE SILVER SPRING MD MICHIGAN ANN ARBOR MI WILLOW CREEK 12 PLYMOUTH MN ALAMO RALEIGH RALEIGH NC ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE BROOKLYN BROOKLYN NY BAM ROSE CINEMAS 4 BROOKLYN NY NITEHAWK PROSPECT PARK BROOKLYN NY JACOB BURNS FILM CENTER PLEASANTVILLE NY THE LITTLE THEATRE ROCHESTER NY ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE YONKERS YONKERS NY GATEWAY THEATRE 7 COLUMBUS OH CINEMAGIC PORTLAND OR HOLLYWOOD 3 PORTLAND OR ROXY THEATRE PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA PA BELCOURT 3 NASHVILLE TN ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE RITZ AUSTIN TX ALAMO LAKELINE AUSTIN TX ALAMO S LAMAR 9 AUSTIN TX ALAMO VILLAGE AUSTIN TX ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE 7- CEDARS DOWNTOWN DALLAS TX ANGELIKA DALLAS TX ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE MONTECILLO EL PASO TX ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE LOS COLINAS IRVING TX ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE LUBBOCK LUBBOCK TX ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE MARKETPLACE NEW BRAUNFELS TX ANGELIKA PLANO TX ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE RICHARDSON 7 RICHARDSON TX ALAMO PARK NORTH SAN ANTONIO TX UPTOWN SEATTLE WA ORIENTAL 3 MILWAUKEE WI

